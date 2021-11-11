South Jersey Group IV semifinal

Who: Pennsauken (4) at Millville (1)

When/where: 6 p.m. Friday at Millville’s Wheaton Field

What’s next: Winner advances to the final against the winner of Friday’s semifinal between No. 3 seed Long Branch and second-seeded Ocean City (10-0).

Pennsauken update: The Indians (8-2) have won four straight. Pennsauken is young. Sophomore quarterback Dante Viccarelli has thrown for 1,108 yards and 13 TDs. Sophomore running back Elijah Jennings has rushed for 1,106 yards.

Millville update: The Thunderbolts (8-1) are ranked No. 5 in The Elite 11. Millville averages 44.8 points. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has thrown for 1,886 yards and 18 TDs. Syracuse-recruit LeQuint Allen has rushed for 1,185 yards. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has caught 22 passes for 693 yards and eight TDs.

