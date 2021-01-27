 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penns Grove 55, No. 8 Wildwood 53
0 comments

Penns Grove 55, No. 8 Wildwood 53

Nasir Robinson led Penns Grove's balanced offense with 13 points, and Jymir Gilliam and Anthony Thomas scored 12 apiece.

Seamus Fynes led with 15 points for visiting Wildwood, which is ranked eighth in the Elite 11. Junior Hans, Miguel Claudio and Omarion McNeal each added 10 points.

Diante Miles scored four points, and Ernie Troiano and Ethan Burke scored two points apiece.

Wildwood 12 9 14 18 - 53

Penns Grove 10 16 14 16 - 55

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News