Penns Grove 55, No. 8 Wildwood 53

Nasir Robinson led Penns Grove's balanced offense with 13 points, and Jymir Gilliam and Anthony Thomas scored 12 apiece.
Seamus Fynes led with 15 points for visiting Wildwood, which is ranked eighth in the Elite 11. Junior Hans, Miguel Claudio and Omarion McNeal each added 10 points.
Diante Miles scored four points, and Ernie Troiano and Ethan Burke scored two points apiece.
Wildwood 12 9 14 18 - 53
Penns Grove 10 16 14 16 - 55
