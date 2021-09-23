 Skip to main content
Penns Grove (2-1) at Buena Regional (0-3)
6 p.m. Friday

Penns Grove did not play last week because of COVID-19 issues. Te Red Devils lost to Paulsboro 21-20 on Sept. 11th. Buena lost to Camden 48-0 last week. These teams last met in 2018 with Penns Grove winning 17-6 in the South Jersey Group I semifinals.

