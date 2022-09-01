Penns Grove (1-0) at Pleasantville (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Malachi Timberlake makes his debut as Pleasantville coach. The Greyhounds feature quarterback Samir Miller, wide receiver/wide receiver Xander Roberts-Bogin and defensive lineman Chris Wright. Penns Grove opened with a 48-14 win over Burlington City last Friday. The Red Devils finished 6-5 and reached the South Jersey Group I semifinals last season.
