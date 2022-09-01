 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Penns Grove (1-0) at Pleasantville (0-0)

  • 0

Penns Grove (1-0) at Pleasantville (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Malachi Timberlake makes his debut as Pleasantville coach. The Greyhounds feature quarterback Samir Miller, wide receiver/wide receiver Xander Roberts-Bogin and defensive lineman Chris Wright. Penns Grove opened with a 48-14 win over Burlington City last Friday. The Red Devils finished 6-5 and reached the South Jersey Group I semifinals last season.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News