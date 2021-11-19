Penn State looking to rebound against bowl-hopeful Rutgers

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Jaquan Brisker doesn’t want his final season to end in losing fashion.

That’s why Penn State’s star safety decided to return this year. He simply couldn’t stomach the Nittany Lions’ 4-5 effort a year ago.

“I didn’t want my name behind that,” Brisker said.

He certainly doesn’t want to go out on the Nittany Lions’ current trajectory, either.

They’ve lost four of five, including two in row at Beaver Stadium, where Rutgers will visit on Saturday.

While Penn State (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) has won 15 straight games against the Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5), this group of Nittany Lions should know better than most that success isn’t guaranteed.

Three of their four losses this season have come by four points or fewer. Penn State put up a fight into the fourth quarter against No. 5 Ohio State but fell 33-24. Illinois won in nine overtimes. No. 18 Iowa needed a fourth-quarter comeback. No. 8 Michigan scored a long touchdown late last week.

Now a team that had playoff hopes after a 5-0 start just wants to recoup some positivity with two games left.