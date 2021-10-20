Pemberton (0-5) at Egg Harbor Township (5-3), 6 p.m. Friday
EHT has won five of its last six. The Eagles need to keep winning to boost their South Jersey Group V playoff chances. EHT relies on the running of Rondell Vaughan Jr. (743 rushing yards) and Mohamed Soumaworo (596 rushing yards). EHT sophomore defensive linemen Mike Simeon has 39 tackles, 13 for losses. Pemberton lost to Ocean City 37-0 last Saturday.
