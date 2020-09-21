PBA Local 231 President Victor Bermudez announced that PBA members will be protesting at the Cumberland County Freeholder Board meeting on September 22 at 6 p.m. to bring "their fight for government transparency and accountability" to the board. 

 “Our organization wants what every taxpayer in this county wants: transparency and accountability,” said Bermudez. “On September 22, we will make our voices heard loud and clear.”  

