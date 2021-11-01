From Fido to Fluffy — and all species in between — you most likely treat your pets like family.

Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique caters to all of your pet’s lavish needs for clothes and homemade treats, as well as novelty animal-themed gifts for pet lovers.

The Smithville shop was voted Best Pet Store in this year's Best of The Press contest.

Husband and wife Matt and Claudine Tardiff, who are self-proclaimed pet lovers, have run the nonprofit dog and cat rescue Atlantic County Canines Inc. since 2003. After holding a few adoption events for foster animals in front of the location of Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique, Claudine Tardiff asked the previous owners about purchasing the store in 2014.

“They sold me and my husband the store, the primary reason was to run the adoption center out of the store,” Claudine Tardiff says.

The Tardiffs just celebrated their seven-year anniversary of purchasing the business from its previous owners on Aug. 1. That same day, they celebrated the success of finding forever homes for 100 foster cats out of the adoption center since opening their doors.