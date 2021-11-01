From Fido to Fluffy — and all species in between — you most likely treat your pets like family.
Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique caters to all of your pet’s lavish needs for clothes and homemade treats, as well as novelty animal-themed gifts for pet lovers.
The Smithville shop was voted Best Pet Store in this year's Best of The Press contest.
Husband and wife Matt and Claudine Tardiff, who are self-proclaimed pet lovers, have run the nonprofit dog and cat rescue Atlantic County Canines Inc. since 2003. After holding a few adoption events for foster animals in front of the location of Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique, Claudine Tardiff asked the previous owners about purchasing the store in 2014.
“They sold me and my husband the store, the primary reason was to run the adoption center out of the store,” Claudine Tardiff says.
The Tardiffs just celebrated their seven-year anniversary of purchasing the business from its previous owners on Aug. 1. That same day, they celebrated the success of finding forever homes for 100 foster cats out of the adoption center since opening their doors.
“Every animal is in a foster home, if it's nice outside the dogs that are for adoption will go outside with a volunteer. But we have an area in the store for cat and dog adoptions as well,” Tardiff says.
Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique’s Pet Parade, which featured more than 100 contestants pre-COVID-19 and a Seasonal Pet Photo Booth are just a few of the events held for pets out of the store. The pet parade allows pet owners to walk around with any kind of animal to be judged for a prize.
“If you like animals, even if you don’t have animals, we have customers and friends that come out to watch because it's pretty funny to watch these animals all dressed up. And of course, all of the proceeds go back to the rescue,” Tardiff says.
Future plans for Paw Dazzle Pet Bakery and Boutique are to continue to have more successful adoptions and to keep the store a welcoming atmosphere for customers and their pets.
“We just really want to thank everybody that voted for us. It really means a lot to us because we’ve never been in anything like this,” Tardiff says. “We just really love our customers and adopters and past adopters. We’re not a big store, but we’re really happy about it and proud of it,” Tardiff says.