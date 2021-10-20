 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paul VI (5-2) at Bridgeton (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
0 comments

Paul VI (5-2) at Bridgeton (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Paul VI (5-2) at Bridgeton (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton has won three straight. Jermaine Bell ran for 167 yards and three TDs as the Bulldogs beat Cherry Hill East 41-7 last Saturday. Paul VI has won two straight – both in overtime.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News