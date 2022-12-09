 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Paul Tjoumakaris, Ocean City

  • 0
Paul Tjoumakaris headshot

Tjoumakaris

The senior anchored a defense that put together nine shutouts. He was a team leader and captain. A big, physical defender, he played in every game this year. He even contributed offensively with four goals and four assists. Opponents only scored 12 goals with him on the field.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News