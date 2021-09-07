PAUL MADDEN

I was on my way to Mexico City with my son, 7, and my daughter, 1 , on 9/11. We were in EWR (Newark Liberty International Airport) for our flight at 9 a.m. to Mexico. We boarded and a little into the flight we heard an announcement, “The flight is being diverted to New Orleans.” …. no explanation.

We land, taxi and at the gate there’s an announcement, “This is the Captain …. the US had been invaded … NY Twin Towers are destroyed, the Pentagon has been attacked….”

I just couldn’t comprehend what he said …. of course this is before widespread internet and mobiles were for calls only. In the arrivals area I glanced at a TV and saw images of the Twin Towers, DC, Flight 93 and so on. I was in disbelief. I was actually scared, but at the same time I’m thinking. I’m living in the USA, the most powerful country in the world, surely we’ll fight back and win. I looked at my children. I feel upset … what’s going to happen to them??? Will life change??