PAUL MADDEN

I was on my way to Mexico City with my son, 7, and my daughter, 1 , on 9/11. We were in EWR (Newark Liberty International Airport) for our flight at 9 a.m. to Mexico. We boarded and a little into the flight we heard an announcement, “The flight is being diverted to New Orleans.” …. no explanation.
We land, taxi and at the gate there’s an announcement, “This is the Captain …. the US had been invaded … NY Twin Towers are destroyed, the Pentagon has been attacked….”
I just couldn’t comprehend what he said …. of course this is before widespread internet and mobiles were for calls only. In the arrivals area I glanced at a TV and saw images of the Twin Towers, DC, Flight 93 and so on. I was in disbelief. I was actually scared, but at the same time I’m thinking. I’m living in the USA, the most powerful country in the world, surely we’ll fight back and win. I looked at my children. I feel upset … what’s going to happen to them??? Will life change??
I just make a quick dash to a booth where one could book a hotel, thankfully we got a decent hotel with a huge outdoor pool just outside New Orleans. I was stuck in New Orleans for about a week and finally made it back to PHL. (Boarding the plane in New Orleans wasn’t without drama …. it was actually surreal …. we’re all sitting down ready to taxi …. and suddenly a SWAT team runs in …. I’m “oh NO!!” ….. they literally drag out three male passengers … well, and I thought it foolish on the passengers part considering the situation, they were wearing Arabic type clothing, hats and all had beards …. how they boarded in the first place I don’t know … .unfortunately it was a harbinger of things to come … I heard of assaults on members of the South East Asian community in the AC area on my return.
It’s just unbelievable how much 9/11 changed life in the USA and around the world.
