Paul Katz will retire as University of the Sciences president as its merger with St. Joe's nears

Paul Katz, who has led the University of the Sciences since 2016, announced Monday that he will retire next month as the institution works to complete its merger with St. Joseph's University.
"It's been something I've been thinking about for a long time," Katz, 73, said in an interview. "I think the time is right for me."
Valerie Weil, the university's chief financial and operating officer, will become interim president and lead the university as it finishes the merger, which is expected to be completed in a year, pending regulatory and accrediting approvals.
Katz, who plans to retire to South Carolina, will continue to serve as a consultant and adviser during the integration of the universities, the school said.
Under the plan, the 200-year-old USciences, formerly Philadelphia College of Pharmacy — the nation's first pharmacy college — will merge into St. Joseph's, a 170-year-old Jesuit institution.
St. Joseph's will be the name of the combined institution, and Mark C. Reed, St. Joe's president, will lead it. Combined, the institutions will enroll more than 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students, employ almost 450 faculty, and have an endowment in excess of a half-billion dollars, an operating budget over $300 million, assets of $1.2 billion and almost 95,000 living alumni.
When Reed and Katz announced earlier this month that the merger had been approved by both university boards, a St. Joe's spokesperson said Katz was supportive of Reed leading the new entity and that he would consider his plans.
Katz said Monday he told Reed when they agreed to explore a merger that he didn't want a job and intended to transition out.
"I have great confidence in my colleagues," Katz said, including Weil, whom he has worked with for more than a decade, first at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University in New Jersey and then at USciences. "St. Joe's is the perfect partner for USciences and vice versa."