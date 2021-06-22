Paul Katz will retire as University of the Sciences president as its merger with St. Joe's nears

Paul Katz, who has led the University of the Sciences since 2016, announced Monday that he will retire next month as the institution works to complete its merger with St. Joseph's University.

"It's been something I've been thinking about for a long time," Katz, 73, said in an interview. "I think the time is right for me."

Valerie Weil, the university's chief financial and operating officer, will become interim president and lead the university as it finishes the merger, which is expected to be completed in a year, pending regulatory and accrediting approvals.

Katz, who plans to retire to South Carolina, will continue to serve as a consultant and adviser during the integration of the universities, the school said.

Under the plan, the 200-year-old USciences, formerly Philadelphia College of Pharmacy — the nation's first pharmacy college — will merge into St. Joseph's, a 170-year-old Jesuit institution.