Paul Farrell named publisher of The Press of Atlantic City

Veteran newspaper publisher Paul Farrell has been named publisher of The Press of Atlantic City.

In addition to Atlantic City, Farrell also oversees Lee Enterprises’ Virginia newspapers and is publisher and president of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He replaces Mark Blum, who had served as The Press’ publisher since 2013. Blum is now a corporate controller with The Buffalo News, another Lee newspaper.

“I am thrilled to be joining our accomplished team in Atlantic City,” Farrell said. “The local news produced by our trusted, professional journalists attracts the region’s largest audiences every day – across a rich variety of print and digital platforms.”

Those platforms include The Press of Atlantic City, AC Weekly, and The Currents and Gazettes, a group of weeklies focused on hyperlocal news in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Iowa-based Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news, information and advertising in 77 markets in 26 states. The chain acquired The Press of Atlantic City and 38 other dailies from BH Media Group in March.

Farrell served as vice president of sales for Lee for six years. He’s also held executive positions in advertising departments at a variety of newspapers, including The Providence Journal, where he was senior vice president. Farrell also worked as advertising director for retail and national advertising at the Boston Globe, and as senior vice president of sales and marketing at the St. Paul Pioneer Press. He was also publisher of Hearst Newspapers’ Connecticut Media Group, which has eight daily newspapers, including the Connecticut Post and the Stamford Advocate.