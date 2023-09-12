Clayton (3-0) at Middle Township (3-0)
6 p.m. Friday
Middle running back Remi Rodriguez has rushed for 256 yards and four TDs. Clayton running back Demetris Williams has rushed for 300 yards and seven TDs.
Pleasantville (2-1) at Glassboro (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Pleasantville has won two straight. Greyhounds quarterback Ahmad Jones has thrown for 304 yards and two TDs. Senior linebacker Gabriel Rodriguez leads the Pleasantville defense with 28 tackles. Glassboro lost to Middle Township 24-22 last Friday.