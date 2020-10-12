 Skip to main content
Patrick Smith
Holy Spirit

The senior running back carried 30 times for a Cape-Atlantic League record 362 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-0 win over Cedar Creek. Holy Spirit (2-0) hosts Vineland (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

