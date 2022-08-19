 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith

On Oct. 10, Cedar Creek High School football hosts Holy Spirit High School in Egg Harbor City. Holy Spirit No. 4 Patrick Smith breaks out under pressure from Cedar Creek No. 3 Jojo Bermudez to sprint towards the goal line, just stopping short.

14. Patrick Smith

Holy Spirit 2021

RB

In a pandemic shortened 202 season, Smith led the Spartans to an undefeated record. He carried 220 for 1,719 yards and 16 TDs. Smith ran for a Cape-Atlantic League-record 362 yards against Cedar Creek on Oct. 10. He followed it by running for 333 yards against Vineland on Oct. 16. Smith now excels as a Vanderbilt running back.

