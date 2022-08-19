14. Patrick Smith
Holy Spirit 2021
RB
In a pandemic shortened 202 season, Smith led the Spartans to an undefeated record. He carried 220 for 1,719 yards and 16 TDs. Smith ran for a Cape-Atlantic League-record 362 yards against Cedar Creek on Oct. 10. He followed it by running for 333 yards against Vineland on Oct. 16. Smith now excels as a Vanderbilt running back.
