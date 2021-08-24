Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit (2020)

RB
Smith rushed for 1,719 yards for 220 carries and 16 touchdowns in 2020. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League-record 362 yards against Cedar Creek.
Smith used his speed to run for 1,440 yards as a junior to lead Spirit to the 2019 state Non-Public II championship.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today