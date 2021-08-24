 Skip to main content
Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit (2020)
Smith rushed for 1,719 yards for 220 carries and 16 touchdowns in 2020. The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder rushed for a Cape-Atlantic League-record 362 yards against Cedar Creek.

Smith used his speed to run for 1,440 yards as a junior to lead Spirit to the 2019 state Non-Public II championship.

