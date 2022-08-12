Primary Color: Tortoiseshell Secondary Color: White Age: 0yrs 0mths 10wks Animal has been Spayed View on PetFinder
ATLANTIC CITY — Thousands of music fans traveled far and wide this weekend to see the popular jam band Phish perform a three-day run of shows …
If a proposed merger between low-cost Spirit Airlines and the pricier JetBlue Airways happens, service at Atlantic City International Airport …
VINELAND — The city on Saturday recorded its first confirmed case of monkeypox in the disease’s ongoing outbreak, local officials said Wednesday.
Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers pushing for a full indoor smoking ban, says the opt-out suggestion is not the solution to protecting workers and customers. A bill to ban smoking inside casinos has sat untouched in the state Legislature since February. An identical bill died in last year’s session, even though Gov. Phil Murphy has said he will sign it.
ATLANTIC CITY — The All Wars Memorial Building, an important community gathering place in the city, will close until further notice starting S…
Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
PHILADELPHIA — Pete Rose returned to a Philadelphia baseball stadium Sunday for the first time since he was player/manager of the Cincinnati R…
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
ATLANTIC CITY — The 56th Around The Island Swim was rescued Tuesday by four high school boys, plus four masters swimmers averaging 50 years old.
ATLANTIC CITY — Whatever views people have about social media, Facebook in particular, one Mays Landing man literally calls it a lifesaver.
