The junior led the Red Raiders in goals (57), assists (44) and points (101). Grimley has scored 50-plus goals in each of his three high school seasons. With the stacked schedule Ocean City plays, Grimley still managed to be one of the most dominant midfielders in the state. He also added 17 ground balls, led Ocean City to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title and the South Jersey Group III semifinals. He is committed to Harvard University.