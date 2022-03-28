 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pat Armstrong, Ocean City

  • 0
Ocean City Ridley Swimming

Ocean City’s Pat Armstrong swims the 100 butterfly against Ridley High School, of PA, in Ocean City, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star was one of the top scorers for the South Jersey Group B champion Red Raiders. Finished second at the CAL Meet in the 50 freestyle and tied for 10th in the 100 free at the MOC. Led off the 400 freestyle relay that defeated Chatham in the state semifinal for Ocean City's only win of the meet.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News