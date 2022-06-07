 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Past ShopRite champions

Anna Nordqvist tees off on the 16th on the final day of the Shoprite LPGA Classic, at Seaview, in Galloway, Sunday June 9, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The field includes several past Classic champions, whose past success at Seaview always makes them players to watch.

Among the past winners to watch are Nordqvist (2015-16), Stacy Lewis (2012 and 2014), Brittany Lincicome (2011), Mel Reid (2020), I.K. Kim (2017), Cristie Kerr (2004) and Angela Stanford (2003).

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
