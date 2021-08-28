Paralympic coverage airs on NBC for the first time on Sunday

NBC's Olympics coverage has long been built on a foundation of human-interest stories and showcasing athletes' road to the Games.

The same philosophies will apply to the coverage of Paralympics, which will air on the network for the first time.

Sunday will mark the first time that Paralympics coverage will air on the main NBC network and is part of 1,200 hours of programming airing across NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and digital properties. The Paralympics began in Tokyo on Aug. 24 and continue through Sept. 5.

NBC will have three weekend docu-follow series episodes which will show the stories and performances of athletes competing in Tokyo. Sunday's episode, which will air at 7 p.m., will feature U.S. team flagbearers Melissa Stockwell (triathlon) and Chuck Aoki (wheelchair rugby), along with swimmer Jessica Long.

NBC's Mark Levy, the SVP of Original Production and Creative, said the one-year delay of the Games due to coronavirus allowed them to be able to dive deeper into athletes' back stories.

"We really want our viewers to feel connected to the Paralympians. We want to give them a chance to care and cheer for them," Levy said. "It's our opportunity through the primetime shows to reach a lot of people and share these back stories."