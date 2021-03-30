Pandemic hightened stresses of recruiting cycle for athletes

“The recruitment process is hard enough but to have COVID punch you in the gut — it was hard,” Egrie said. “It was a rough last year and a half but I landed perfectly. This is honestly the best thing that could have happened to me.

“Phillips Andover is a fantastic school plus with the talent I’m going to be facing for the next year I’m only going to develop further academically and athletically.”

Egrie is also one of the area’s top football players. He was a first-team Press all-star at defensive back in the fall. He has a Zoom meeting scheduled with the football coach at Andover to discuss potentially playing football as well as baseball during his post grad year.

“C.J. is a great kid,” Holy Spirit baseball coach and athletic director Steve Normane said. “He has grown up big time since he was a freshman. I think between baseball and football he has established himself as one of the best athletes in South Jersey.”

The high school baseball season was cancelled due to COVID last season. Egrie and a team representing Holy Spirit competed in the Last Dance World Series with teams from around the state. Egrie was a big reason why Spirit was able to reach to round of 32.