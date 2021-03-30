Pandemic hightened stresses of recruiting cycle for athletes

Recruiting is a hectic process in a good year. Throw a global pandemic into the mix and the most recent recruiting cycle has easily become one of the most unique in the history of collegiate athletics.
“COVID basically ruined our 2021 class,” Holy Spirit High School senior C.J. Egrie said. “Your junior year is your year to shine and COVID just took that and threw it all away.”
With the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes and so many unknowns regarding scholarships and roster spots with college programs around the country, the Ventnor native decided to take a different route in advancing his baseball career.
Egrie committed to play baseball at Phillips Academy Andover in Andover, Massachusetts, on a full athletic/academic scholarship. Phillips Academy is one of the top post-graduate programs in the country.
“I remember waking up and seeing the new rule that the NCAA posted, and it really made my heart sink,” Egrie said. “We never really knew what was going on (during recruiting). I was scared and frustrated.”
Phillips Academy counts presidents George H.W. Bush and George Bush, legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, and famed actors Jack Lemmon and Humphrey Bogart among its notable alumni.
Attending Phillips for a post grad year allows Egrie to reclassify as a 2022 graduate while keeping his recruiting window open for another year in hopes of securing a scholarship to a high level college baseball program.
“The recruitment process is hard enough but to have COVID punch you in the gut — it was hard,” Egrie said. “It was a rough last year and a half but I landed perfectly. This is honestly the best thing that could have happened to me.
“Phillips Andover is a fantastic school plus with the talent I’m going to be facing for the next year I’m only going to develop further academically and athletically.”
Egrie is also one of the area’s top football players. He was a first-team Press all-star at defensive back in the fall. He has a Zoom meeting scheduled with the football coach at Andover to discuss potentially playing football as well as baseball during his post grad year.
“C.J. is a great kid,” Holy Spirit baseball coach and athletic director Steve Normane said. “He has grown up big time since he was a freshman. I think between baseball and football he has established himself as one of the best athletes in South Jersey.”
The high school baseball season was cancelled due to COVID last season. Egrie and a team representing Holy Spirit competed in the Last Dance World Series with teams from around the state. Egrie was a big reason why Spirit was able to reach to round of 32.
“I think C.J. is one of the 2021 kids that really got short-changed with COVID because if we had a baseball season last year he would have had a ton of Division I attention,” Normane said.
Egrie has primarily played outfield at the high school level but on the travel baseball circuit with the Indiana Prospects he plays middle infield and can also pitch.
“If he had a full spring season he would have had so many more opportunities but he didn’t let that get him down,” Normane said. “He has created another opportunity for himself.”