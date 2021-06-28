Pandemic-era Mobile World Congress tech fair kicks off

Granryd said he's expecting 25,000 to 30,000 people from 143 countries to attend in person, a fraction of the more than 100,000 visitors from 200 countries in recent years.

Other visitors will be attending virtually, as will a third of the show’s 350 speakers, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

At Barcelona’s Fira Gran Via exhibition centre, visitors had their temperatures checked by staff at the entrance. Other safety features include COVID-19 testing, extra ventilation and one-way routes around the venue. Attendees use an official MWC app to flash the negative test result needed to get in.

“My first impression is that I am very happy to be back,” said Lionel Anciaux, CEO of Brussels-based smart sensor company IOT Factory. Anciaux said he usually attends every year, “and last year without Mobile World Congress we really felt that we missed something in terms of finding new partners and also getting to know the new trends in technology.”

The GSMA delayed the show from its usual February slot to buy time in the hope the pandemic would be under control by now. Granryd said they plan to move it back to February for 2022.