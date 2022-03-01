Pairings for 175 pounds

1. Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven, 33-1) vs. 32. Daniel Fishman Old Bridge, 29-12)
17. Anothony Lawrence (CBA, 14-4) vs. 16. Trey McLeer (St. Augustine, 12-3)
9. Stratos Kantanas (Livingston, 32-1) vs. 24. Jack Reiter (Middletown South, 23-14)
25. Jayden Czupak (Verona, 32-4) vs. 8. Hunter Perez (Mt. Olive, 31-7)
5. Jared Schoppe (Delsea, 36-1) vs. 28. Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic, 20-13)
21. Drew Petaccia (Pascack Valley, 30-3) vs. 12. Jacob Ventura (Pingry, 26-6)
13. Vincent Lee (Delbarton, 19-3) vs. 20. Matthew Bryant (Manchester Township, 23-3)
29. Owen Weigle (Ewing, 29-3) vs. 4. Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic, 28-5)
3. Michael Dellagatta (St. Joseph's Montvale, 32-3) vs. 30. Kenny Coghan (St. Thomas Aquinas, 31-9)
19. Chris Olah (Camden Catholic, 27-6) vs. 14. Owen Frizzell (Warren Hills, 32-6)
11. Christopher Baker (Watchung Hills, 34-3) vs. 22. Luke Ceneri (Clifton, 16-5)
27. Jay Stokes (Shawnee, 26-7) vs. 6. George Rhodes (Absegami, 33-4)
7. Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, 29-1) vs. 26. Braydon Castillo (Lower Cape May, 30-10)
23. Luke Yager (North Hunterdon, 22-12) vs. 10. DJ Henry (Howell, 25-3)
15. Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock, 31-3) vs. 18. Max Borton (Seneca, 38-2)
31. Daric Anderson (Ridgewood, 14-5) vs. 2. Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic, 23-1).