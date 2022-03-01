 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pairings for 175 pounds

  • 0
Absegami vs St. Augustine Prep wrestling

Absegami’s George Rhodes, right, battle against St. Augustine Prep’s Joseph Cleary during a 175-pound match at St. Augustine on Jan. 11. Rhodes is the top seed in that weight class in Region 8.

1. Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven, 33-1) vs. 32. Daniel Fishman Old Bridge, 29-12)

Trey McLeer headshot

McLeer

17. Anothony Lawrence (CBA, 14-4) vs. 16. Trey McLeer (St. Augustine, 12-3)

9. Stratos Kantanas (Livingston, 32-1) vs. 24. Jack Reiter (Middletown South, 23-14)

25. Jayden Czupak (Verona, 32-4) vs. 8. Hunter Perez (Mt. Olive, 31-7)

5. Jared Schoppe (Delsea, 36-1) vs. 28. Edward Terreri (Paramus Catholic, 20-13)

21. Drew Petaccia (Pascack Valley, 30-3) vs. 12. Jacob Ventura (Pingry, 26-6)

13. Vincent Lee (Delbarton, 19-3) vs. 20. Matthew Bryant (Manchester Township, 23-3)

29. Owen Weigle (Ewing, 29-3) vs. 4. Justin Onello (Bergen Catholic, 28-5)

3. Michael Dellagatta (St. Joseph's Montvale, 32-3) vs. 30. Kenny Coghan (St. Thomas Aquinas, 31-9)

19. Chris Olah (Camden Catholic, 27-6) vs. 14. Owen Frizzell (Warren Hills, 32-6)

People are also reading…

11. Christopher Baker (Watchung Hills, 34-3) vs. 22. Luke Ceneri (Clifton, 16-5)

George Rhodes headshot

Rhodes

27. Jay Stokes (Shawnee, 26-7) vs. 6. George Rhodes (Absegami, 33-4)

Braydon Castillo headshot

Castillo

7. Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, 29-1) vs. 26. Braydon Castillo (Lower Cape May, 30-10)

23. Luke Yager (North Hunterdon, 22-12) vs. 10. DJ Henry (Howell, 25-3)

15. Jimmy Dolan (Pequannock, 31-3) vs. 18. Max Borton (Seneca, 38-2)

31. Daric Anderson (Ridgewood, 14-5) vs. 2. Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic, 23-1).

EHT Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

Braydon Castillo, of Lower Cape May Regional High School, defeats Eric Russ, of Egg Harbor Township, in the 175 lb., weight class at the Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News