Pairings for 165 pounds

1. Hunter Mays (Howell, 35-1) vs. 32. Nicholas Sindoni (Clearview, 10-6)
17. Ryan Boyer (Rumson-Fair Haven, 27-8) vs. 16. Thomas Brunetti (Hunterdon Central, 25-9)
24. Ethan Darling (Kittatinny, 26-10) vs. 9. Michael Mastroeni (Hopatcong, 34-7)
25. Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg, 19-8) vs. 8. Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas, 35-3)
21. Ashton Navarrete (Hawthorne, 25-4) vs. 12. Colin Murray (Cranford, 34-1)
28. Jack Martin (Pingry, 25-4) vs. 5. Jurius Clark (Camden Catholic, 31-3)
20. Izaiah Otero (Highland/Triton, 36-2) vs. 13. Stephen Malia (Warren Hills, 35-1)
29. Ray Kohan (Pascack Valley, 26-5) vs. 4. Louis Cerchio (Delbarton, 34-3)
3. Eric Freeman (Paramus, 34-1) vs. 30. Justin Rhyne (Haddonfield, 31-6)
19. Brandon Smith (Freehold Boro, 25-10) vs. 14. Max Lee (Livingston, 25-6)
People are also reading…
22. Tyson Derenberger (Delsea, 30-10) vs. 11. Dennis Virelli (St. Augustine, 19-9)
27. Kostantinos Mavrikidis (Paramus Catholic, 20-8) vs. 6. Roberto Padilla (St. Joseph-Montvale, 26-7)
23. Jack Miller (Hillsborough, 24-9) vs. 10. Anthony Harris (St. Peter’s Prep, 26-8)
26. Bradford Zajac (Colts Neck, 30-8) vs. 7. Brock Zurawski (Lower Cape May, 36-2)
18. James Circle (Lacey, 30-7) vs. 15. Nick Stump (CBA, 24-7)
31. William Wilson (North Brunswick, 23-7) vs. 2. Nicholas Fea, Bergen Catholic, 26-1)