Pairings for 150 pounds

1. Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton, 32-1) vs. 32. Kevin McBride (St. John Vianney, 13-10)
17. Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial, 31-4) vs. 16. Cole Veraldi (Southern, 31-3)
24. DJ Hainey (Paulsboro, 25-3) vs. 9. Josh Palmucci (Kingsway, 27-6)
25. Jason Smith (Boonton, 35-4) vs. 8. Jake Slotnick (St. Augustine, 25-5)
21. Collin Neal (Pope John XXIII, 20-6) vs. 12. Evan Mendez (St. Joseph-Metuchen, 34-6)
28. Brandon Drea (Cherry Hill West, 32-6) vs. 5. Daniel Rella (Paramus Catholic, 28-6)
20. Alex Quintano (Middletown South, 24-14) vs. 13. Maxwell Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, 23-10)
29. Shawn Mastropierro (New Milford, 20-2) vs. 4. Damain Weaver (Lyndhurst/No. Arlington, 27-1)
3. Tyler Barrett (CBA, 32-6) vs. 30. Chris Colasurdo (Delaware Valley, 26-8)
19. Ethan Wilson (Washington Twp., 34-6) vs. 14. Tyler Bienus (Mount Olive, 29-9)
22. Nicholas Benner (Ocean Twp., 20-4) vs. 11. Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook, 27-6)
27. Jack Thompson (Point Pleasant Boro, 29-4) vs. 6. Frank DiBella (St. Joseph-Montvale, 24-6)
23. Thomas Lapinski (Cherokee, 31-3) vs. 10. Nicholas Campagna (South Plainfield, 33-1)
26. William Schlegel (West Morris Mendham, 33-8) vs. 7. Steven Dalling (Kittatinny, 32-4)
18. Giovanni Rivera (Morristown, 33-5) vs. 15. Nick Canonica (Hunterdon Central, 9-5)
31. Andres Cortes (Gateway/Woodbury, 24-9) vs. 2. Laith Hamdeh (Passaic Tech, 34-1)