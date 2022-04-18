Pair of Villas residents arrested on narcotics charges

A pair of men from the Villas section of Lower Township have been arrested on distribution of narcotics charges, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief Kevin Lewis.

Yenmarie Soto-Maldonado, 35, and Miguel Rivera, 32, were arrested following an investigation by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Task Force into the distribution of cocaine throughout Cape May County.

The Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, the Lower Township Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the assistance of the Cape May County Regional SWAT team executed a court-authorized search warrant Wednesday at the residence of Soto-Maldonado, located in the 100 East block of Wilde Avenue, in the Villas section of Lower Township, the prosecutor's office announced Monday.While executing the search warrant, authorities found approximately 3 ounces of cocaine and over 600 prescription pills. The street value for this seizure is approximately $7,500, according to the prosecutor's office.

Soto-Maldonado was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS, possession/distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription legend, and possession of schedule I, II, III, IV drugs. Soto-Maldonado was subsequently being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center as per bail reform.

Rivera was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, distribution of CDS, possession/distribution of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription legend drug, possession of schedule I, II, III, IV drugs. Rivera was released on a summons.

Sutherland urges the citizens of Cape May County to report any information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within their communities. This information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-465-2800 or 877-465-2801, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office website at www.cmcpo.net

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

