Paige Mlynarczyk

What inspired you to create the community Facebook group Rainbow Page and what was it like navigating that experience? Rainbow Page is a Facebook group I created right after COVID hit. I saw other communities doing this across the world, and I wanted to bring it to my community. You create rainbows and put them in your window or on your door and then post the picture to the Facebook group so people can go find them. It was a way to spread positivity and cheer. It was especially cool to see the younger kids enjoy it because it was almost like an Easter egg hunt, in a way. The hardest part was getting it off (the ground). The first day there were only five people, but then by the second week there was 300.