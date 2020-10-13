White scores three as Barneget wins matchup of unbeatens

Camryn White scored all three goals for the Barnegat High School field hockey team Tuesday as the Bengals beat visiting Manchester Township 3-0 in a game between unbeaten teams.

White had a goal in each of the first three quarters.

Haleigh Dengler and Alyson Sojak each had an assist. Madison Kubicz recorded the shutout with three stops.

Barnegat improved to 4-0-1, and Manchester dropped to 4-1.

Boys soccer

Pleasantville 10,

Holy Spirit 2

Elmer Alejandro Barahona and Anthony Perdomo scored three goals apiece for the host Greyhounds, and Roberto Fernandez had two goals.

Matthew Monroy and Ricardo Exantus each added a goal. Franklin Moreno made five saves.

For Holy Spirit, Johnny Flammer scored both goals, and Aiden Saul had 10 saves.

Middle Township 8,

Wildwood Catholic 0