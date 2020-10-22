Unbeaten Oakcrest dominates Holy Spirit

MAYS LANDING — The Oakcrest High School boys soccer team used its 14-0 win over visiting Holy Spirit as a chance to prepare for upcoming big games.

The Spartans used it as an opportunity to improve against a more talented team that won the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament last year.

The Falcons upped their season mark to 6-0 and have only given up one goal this year. Holy Spirit dropped to 0-3-1.

Oakcrest dominated from the start and scored eight goals in the first half. Leading scorer Asembo Augo scored his 12th goal of the season about five minutes into the game, and Colin Veltri assisted. Veltri made it 2-0 three minutes later with his ninth goal of the year off an assist by Augo.

“Everyone’s playing pretty well after we lost a lot of players (to graduation) last year,” said Augo, a 17-year-old senior from Mays Landing. “We’re focusing on the games coming up. We have a game (3:30 p.m. Friday at home) against St. Joe, and we’ve got big games with Cedar Creek and Ocean City (both away) next week.”

Tim Graczyk scored the third goal from the left side, and Jared Miller made it 4-0 after a pass from Veltri 18 minutes into the game.