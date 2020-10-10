Roundup: Jordan Pierce, Miguel Valencia help Lower Cape edge Middle 1-0

Jordan Pierce scored off an assist from Miguel Valencia in the second half to lead the Lower Cape May Regional boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Middle Township in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game on Saturday.
Anderson Ryan made 16 saves for the Caper Tigers, who improved to 3-0.
The Panthers fell to 1-2-1.
Ocean City 3,
Mainland Reg. 2
Ori Levy Smith scored and assisted for the Red Raiders (3-0). John Lindsay also scored. Kyle Harper had an assist. Kyle Plenn made four saves.
For the Mustangs (2-1), Joey Cino and Luca Bongiovanni each scored. Jeff Thomas made six saves.
Cedar Creek 3,
ACIT 2
Rourke Watson, Kavan Houck and Lorezo Fortunate scored for the Pirates (1-1). Cameron Morgan had an assist. Austin Alcantara made six saves.
George Nomah and Axel Maureen each scored for ACIT (0-3). Sincere Ospina had an assist. Felipe Sanchez and Nikodem Rzothiewicz each made five saves.
Bridgeton 3,
Vineland 1
Rodrigo Ponce scored twice for the Bulldogs (1-0). Nazir Sandoval had one goal. Bridgeton had 10 shots on net.
Jude Hill scored for the Fighting Clan (1-1). Vineland had six shots on net.
Egg Harbor Twp. 12,
Holy Spirit 0
Ahmad Brock scored twice and had two assists for the Eagles. Dominik Warda had three goals and an assist. Nicolas Rubio and Jayden Guy each scored once and had an assist. Nathan Biersbach, Christian Paskalides, Gilmer Mendoza, Kevin Munive and Jackson Griffith each scored. Henry Calix had three assists. Adam Rush Brandon Berrio each had one assist.
R.J. Mathews made two saves for his first career shutout.
Aidan Saul made 12 saves for Holy Spirit.
Pleasantville 3,
Atlantic City 0
Roberto Fernandez scored twice and had an assist for the Greyhounds (1-2). Anthony Perdomo scored and had an assist. Franklin Moreno made five saves.
Sergio Agno-Posada made five saves for the Vikings (0-2).
Hammonton 4,
Absegami 0
Tyler Lowe scored and had an assist for the Blue Devils (2-1). Richie Lucera, Thomas Dawson and Francisco Jimenez also scored. Sernio Aumenta, Marco Schiano and Mariano Perez-Ramos each had assists. Jake Fisher made eight saves.
Absegami fell to 1-3.
From Friday
Wildwood 6,
Gloucester Catholic 0
Owen Oakley scored three goals and had an assist for the Warriors (3-1). Josh Vallese, Gianmarco Sanzone and Alexsandro Bautista each scored. Erubey Sanchez and Elder Gonzales each had an assist. Seamus Fynes made 11 saves. Alessandro Sanzone made three.
Declan Kearns made 21 saves for the Rams (0-3).
Girls soccer
Absegami 1,
Hammonton 0
Gianna Baldino scored in the second overtime to lead the Absegami High School girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Saturday.
Rebecca Silipena made three saves.
The Braves improved to 3-1.
Emma Petetti made 12 saves for the Blue Devils (1-1).
Wildwood Catholic 7,
Cape May Tech 0
Gwen Orlowicz scored three goals for the Crusaders (2-1). Nola Quinn scored twice. Marianna Papazoglou and Ivy Bolle each scored once. Leona Macrina made four saves.
Hailey Pinto made 15 saves for CMT (0-3).
Egg Harbor Twp. 6,
Holy Spirit 1
Nikki Danz scored three goals for the Eagles (3-0). Kristen Semet, Lauren Baxter and Adeline Umphlett also scored. Gabriella Piantadosi and Madison Morgan each had two assists. Maddie Eye, Kyleigh Oberman and Semet each had one assist. Morgan Keil made seven saves.
Hailey Mastro scored for the Spartans (2-1). Samantha Oliver made three saves.
From Friday
Millville 6,
Buena Reg. 0,
Olivia Giordano and Chelsea Dobrosky both scored twice for the Thunderbolts (3-0). Julianna Giordano and Jayme Sooy each scored once. Mary Greco, Olivia Giordano, Addison Godfrey, Megan Hallenback and Kyra Backman each had an assist. Trista Cleaves made one save.
Buena fell to 0-3.
Gloucester Catholic 3,
Wildwood 2 (OT)
Kaydence Oakley scored and had an assist for the Warriors (0-4). Kaliah Sumlin also scored. The Rams improved to 2-1.
Field hockey
Ocean City 3,
Mainland Regional 2 (OT)
Carly Hanin scored twice to lead the Ocean City High School field hockey team to a 3-2 overtime victory over rival Mainland Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League North Region game Saturday.
Tara McNally also scored for the Red Raiders (3-0). Racheli Levy-Smith and Nya Gilchrist each had an assist. Nora Bridgeford made two saves.
Casey Murray and Sandi Smoger scored for the Mustangs (1-2). Brooke Albuquerque and Julianna Medina each had an assist. Alexandra Pugliese-Conroy made four saves.
Hammonton 3,
Absegami 2
Brianna Gazzara scored twice for the Blue Devils (2-0). Maria Berenato also scored. Gabrielle Abruzzese and Olivia Osborne each had assists. Sofia Grasso made three saves.
Livia Pino and Kathleen Walls scored for the Braves (1-1). Amber Conway had an assist. Kayla Ospina made 20 saves.
Middle Twp. 5,
Atlantic City 0
Kate Herlihy had three goals for the Panthers (4-0).
Lexie Frank and Jada Nagle each scored once. Grace Thompson made one save.
The Vikings fell to 1-2.
Football
From Friday
Southern Regional 28,
Brick Memorial 13
Jaiden Brown rushed for 222 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Southern Regional High School football team to a 28-13 victory over Brick Memorial in a Shore Conference game Friday.
Southern improved to 2-0.
Brown had touchdowns from 27, 21, 7 and 2 yards.
Brick led 6-0 after the first quarter. But the Rams took a 14-6 lead into halftime. Southern led 28-6 in the fourth quarter.
Brown also had an interception. Hendricks had a fumble recovery. Nate Committee led with two sacks.
Brick fell to 0-2.
Southern Reg. 14 7 7–28
Brick Memorial 6 0 0 7–13
FIRST QUARTER
B— Touchdown (kicked missed)
SECOND QUARTER
SR— Brown 27 run (Gallacher kick)
SR— Brown 2 run (Gallacher kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR— Brown 21 run (Gallacher kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SR— Brown 7 run (Gallacher kick)
B— Touchdown (kick good)
Records: Southern 2-0; Brick 0-2
Girls tennis
Egg Harbor Twp., 4
Absegami 1
Singles— Olivia Hughes A d. Samantha Phung 6-3, 6-3; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Simone Graziano 6-0, 6-1; Ema Cadacio EHT d Kaelin Kwok 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles— Lauren Theophall-N/A EHT d. Cassandra DeStefano-Sarina Pollino 6-1, 6-3; Madison Braithwaite-Elisa Liberi EHT d. Deesha Chokshi-Neha Pandeya 6-3, 6-0.
Records: EHT 6-0; Absegami 4-2.
Cedar Creek 5,
Absegami 0
Singles-- Charisse Tigrado CC d. Lorena Saavedra 6-1, 6-1; Jenna Crawford CC d. Cassidy Ross 6-0, 6-0; Chloe Goldbiewski, CD d. Macey Valtri 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles-- Tarani Nethagani-Angellia Wyld CC d. Lauren Tate-Danielle Curay 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Einwechter-Julia Flynn CC d. Madeline Price-Bridget Dougherty 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Cedar Creek 3-2-1; Holy Spirit 0-5-1.
From Friday
Southern Reg. 5
Brick Twp. 0
Singles— Gabby Bates d. Sandy Lin 6-4, 6-2; Ella Brown d. Jazmin Martinez 6-0, 6-0; Cristina Ciborowski d. Chau Truong 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles— Erica Scheinberg-Tiffany Ortner d. Ashley Murray-Nanci Aguirre 6-0, 6-1; Kellie Cochran-Kaitlin Gonsalves d. Megan Cloud-CeJaelyn Perednia 6-3, 6-0.
