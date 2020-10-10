Roundup: Jordan Pierce, Miguel Valencia help Lower Cape edge Middle 1-0

Rodrigo Ponce scored twice for the Bulldogs (1-0). Nazir Sandoval had one goal. Bridgeton had 10 shots on net.

Jude Hill scored for the Fighting Clan (1-1). Vineland had six shots on net.

Egg Harbor Twp. 12,

Holy Spirit 0

Ahmad Brock scored twice and had two assists for the Eagles. Dominik Warda had three goals and an assist. Nicolas Rubio and Jayden Guy each scored once and had an assist. Nathan Biersbach, Christian Paskalides, Gilmer Mendoza, Kevin Munive and Jackson Griffith each scored. Henry Calix had three assists. Adam Rush Brandon Berrio each had one assist.

R.J. Mathews made two saves for his first career shutout.

Aidan Saul made 12 saves for Holy Spirit.

Pleasantville 3,

Atlantic City 0

Roberto Fernandez scored twice and had an assist for the Greyhounds (1-2). Anthony Perdomo scored and had an assist. Franklin Moreno made five saves.

Sergio Agno-Posada made five saves for the Vikings (0-2).

Hammonton 4,