Red Raiders beat Cedar Creek to go 3-0

The Ocean City High School football team, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0 Saturday with a 45-7 win over host Cedar Creek.
Running back/linebacker Jake Inserra scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards, and he returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Joe Repetti threw TD passes to wide receivers Jake Schneider and Brady Rauner. Schneider had two interceptions at cornerback, including one for a 40-yard score. Kicker Brendan McGonigle booted a 27-yard field goal and made 6 of 6 extra points.
For Cedar Creek (0-3), Jojo Bermudez ran 92 yards for a touchdown.
Ocean City 14 14 10 7 — 45
Cedar Creek 7 0 0 0 — 7
OC-Inserra 5 run (McGonigle kick)
OC-Schneider 18 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
CC-Bermudez 92 run (kick good)
OC-Schneider 40 interception return (McGonigle kick)
OC-Inserra 28 interception return (McGonigle kick)
OC-Inserra 1 run (McGonigle kick)
OC-McGonigle 27 field goal
OC-Rauner pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)
Records-O.C. 3-0; C.C. 0-3.
Southern Regional 48,
Toms River North 14
Southern running back Jaiden Brown rushed for 240 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns.
The visiting Rams (3-0) led 36-7 at halftime.
Toms River North fell to 1-2.
Southern Regional 21 15 14 0 — 48
Toms River North 0 7 0 7 — 14
Records-Southern 3-0; TRN 1-2.
Audubon 31,
Middle Township 20
The host Green Wave improved to 2-1 and Middle dropped to 1-2.
