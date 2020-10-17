 Skip to main content
Red Raiders beat Cedar Creek to go 3-0
The Ocean City High School football team, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0 Saturday with a 45-7 win over host Cedar Creek.

Running back/linebacker Jake Inserra scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards, and he returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Joe Repetti threw TD passes to wide receivers Jake Schneider and Brady Rauner. Schneider had two interceptions at cornerback, including one for a 40-yard score. Kicker Brendan McGonigle booted a 27-yard field goal and made 6 of 6 extra points.

For Cedar Creek (0-3), Jojo Bermudez ran 92 yards for a touchdown.

Ocean City 14 14 10 7 — 45

Cedar Creek 7 0 0 0 — 7

OC-Inserra 5 run (McGonigle kick)

OC-Schneider 18 pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)

CC-Bermudez 92 run (kick good)

OC-Schneider 40 interception return (McGonigle kick)

OC-Inserra 28 interception return (McGonigle kick)

OC-Inserra 1 run (McGonigle kick)

OC-McGonigle 27 field goal

OC-Rauner pass from Repetti (McGonigle kick)

Records-O.C. 3-0; C.C. 0-3.

Southern Regional 48,

Toms River North 14

Southern running back Jaiden Brown rushed for 240 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns.

The visiting Rams (3-0) led 36-7 at halftime.

Toms River North fell to 1-2.

Southern Regional 21 15 14 0 — 48

Toms River North 0 7 0 7 — 14

Records-Southern 3-0; TRN 1-2.

Audubon 31,

Middle Township 20

The host Green Wave improved to 2-1 and Middle dropped to 1-2.

