Red Raiders beat Cedar Creek to go 3-0

The Ocean City High School football team, ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 3-0 Saturday with a 45-7 win over host Cedar Creek.

Running back/linebacker Jake Inserra scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards, and he returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Joe Repetti threw TD passes to wide receivers Jake Schneider and Brady Rauner. Schneider had two interceptions at cornerback, including one for a 40-yard score. Kicker Brendan McGonigle booted a 27-yard field goal and made 6 of 6 extra points.