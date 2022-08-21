Raised waterfront rancher in pristine condition could be year-round dream home or escape from daily grind

While it is never a bad idea, measures taken to spruce up a home to make it more attractive to prospective buyers can sometimes be a bit obvious in their intentions.

On the flip side, there are homes whose interior furnishings and exterior appointments were done with the clear and express intention of maximizing the enjoyment of those who live there.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 169 North Ensign Drive in the Mystic Islands section of Little Egg Harbor Township fits firmly into that latter category.

The gorgeous, elevated rancher radiates elegance inside and out, and is adorned with the kind of quality components and tender-loving care that clearly indicates no corners were cut.

From a buyer’s perspective, however, all that beauty, charm and attention to detail can almost seem somewhat superfluous. The tranquil waterfront location, magnificent views of the bays and beachfront skylines – and easy access to so many different amenities and shore-town hot spots – make it seem like a shotgun shack could have been placed on the 5,000-square-foot lot and still provide plenty of appeal.

“I’ve lived here my whole life, and I always say we are centrally located in between everything – Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, Ocean City, Stone Harbor, Cape May, Seaside Heights,” says Donna Wilson of the home’s listing agent, Keller Williams Realty Preferred Properties. “We’re in the middle of all these wonderful things, without the ridiculous craziness of all those wonderful things.”

The home has an open floorplan in which the spacious living area, dining room and kitchen all segue seamlessly into one another. All connect to a huge wrap-around deck that provides stunning views for miles. Windows and glass sliders throughout the main living area mean that those views are nearly as good on the inside of the home as the outside.

“The views are incredible,” says Wilson. “There’s always a breeze on the water, so no matter where you’re sitting outside, you’re going to be comfortable. And it’s very peaceful here.

“I love the kitchen in this particular house,” she adds. “It has the leather-finished granite countertops that are phenomenal, 42-inch hardwood cabinets, and it’s finished with a beautiful ceramic tile.” The kitchen is also outfitted with modern stainless-steel appliances and a center island with its own seating area. There is a set of pull-down steps near the kitchen that provides access to attic storage.

The rest of the main living area features polished hardwood flooring. The three bedrooms – including a master suite with private bathroom and lovely tiled walk-in shower – are adorned with wall-to-wall carpeting.

An enclosed storage area on the home’s ground level can be accessed by an inside staircase with an attached chairlift. The underside of the home has sheltered parking for at least two cars, and there is off-street parking for at least four more cars on the gravel driveway.

The exterior of the home is flanked by decorate landscape stones leading to a private floating dock with vinyl bulkhead that offers plenty of space for a boat, kayaks and other toys for a fun life on the water.

Ensign Drive easily connects to Radio Road, which is one of Mystic Islands’ main arteries to U.S. Route 9 to the north, and the popular Graveling Point beach to the south. A popular South Jersey fishing spot, Graveling Point also intersects with the Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, and offers spectacular views of the skylines of several beach towns.

If you are interested in a tour of this alluring waterfront home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Donna Wilson of Keller Williams Realty Preferred Properties at 609-276-6109, or email her at DonnaTWilson@me.com.