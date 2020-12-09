No violations of COVID-19 safety found at Atlantic County office building

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Complaints concerned lack of temperature checks at the door for workers or the public, and alleged lack of personal protective equipment and sanitation of the building, poor air circulation and lack of barriers between the public and workers, according to an earlier letter to the county from Pulliam.

The complaints also said workers are not notified if employees are diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are 236 people in the Department of Family & Community Development at the building, spread out over several floors, Levinson has said.

Pulliam's Dec. 9 letter did make three recommendations, however, not related to the complaints.

It included providing a check-off sheet on each floor showing the date and tiem when cleaners disinfect high touch areas.

Levinson said such sheets are already provided showing the dates of cleanings, but the times would also be added.

Other recommendations covered practices already implemented, Levinson said. The other two were having a written procedure for supervisors explaining protocols regarding employees who call in with symptoms or a COVID-19 diagnosis; and instituting a joint labor-management health and safety committee with the unions and employee representatives.

This story is developing. Please check back for more details.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.