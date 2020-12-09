 Skip to main content
No violations of COVID-19 safety found at Atlantic County office building
top story

No violations of COVID-19 safety found at Atlantic County office building

Atlantic County Office Building at right

Some workers at the Atlantic County Office Building, at right next to Atlantic City Hall, have complained the county isn't doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus. 

 Michelle Brunetti Post

ATLANTIC CITY — No violations of COVID-19 protections for workers were found by the state in a recent inspection of the county's Atlantic City office building, according to a Dec. 9 letter from the head of the Health Department's Environmental and Occupational Health Assessment Program.

Three employees in the county's Department of Family & Community Development had filed complaints with the state, alleging workers were at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus in the building, according to County Executive Dennis Levinson.

"Our determination is that the employer is satisfactorily complying with the Executive Order and with PEOSH (Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health) injury and illness reporting requirements," said Program Manager Glenn Pulliam in the letter. "As no violations were found during this inspection, this case will be considered closed at this time."

The building is located at 1333 Atlantic Avenue here. It is next to the Atlantic City City Hall.

"They found we are in complete and total compliance with everything," Levinson said. He thanked Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, for not playing politics with the issue and for looking at it honestly, even though members of the AFSCME union brought the charges.

AFSCME is a large government employee union.

Complaints concerned lack of temperature checks at the door for workers or the public, and alleged lack of personal protective equipment and sanitation of the building, poor air circulation and lack of barriers between the public and workers, according to an earlier letter to the county from Pulliam.

The complaints also said workers are not notified if employees are diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are 236 people in the Department of Family & Community Development at the building, spread out over several floors, Levinson has said.

Pulliam's Dec. 9 letter did make three recommendations, however, not related to the complaints.

It included providing a check-off sheet on each floor showing the date and tiem when cleaners disinfect high touch areas.

Levinson said such sheets are already provided showing the dates of cleanings, but the times would also be added.

Other recommendations covered practices already implemented, Levinson said. The other two were having a written procedure for supervisors explaining protocols regarding employees who call in with symptoms or a COVID-19 diagnosis; and instituting a joint labor-management health and safety committee with the unions and employee representatives.

This story is developing. Please check back for more details.

