HUD grant to provide cities with funds to battle eviction

South Jersey communities where residents are being evicted at higher rates have received millions of dollars in federal Housing and Urban Development funds to be used to provide rental relief for residents.
The funds are focused on states with high rates of unemployment and COVID-19 infections, as well as households facing higher risks of eviction, according to a HUD news release. HUD has supplied more than $5 billion nationally. Another $2 billion available from the CARES Act is being distributed through Community Development Block Grants and can be used to provide rental assistance for up to six months for select households and communities.
Atlantic City has received more than $1.9 million and Vineland was provided $493,556, according to the HUD news release. Other cities receiving funding include Ocean City ($115,647), Bridgeton ($213,874) and Millville ($226,453).
New Jersey has received over $75 million in this new round of relief funds for residents who face higher rates of eviction, giving the state a total of $306 million awarded in economic relief since the pandemic began.