081620_mon_real4

PEBBLE BEACH DRIVE, EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP Sale price: $400,000 Days on market: 58 Sold by: Balsley/Losco

Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.

Cape May County

OCEAN CITY

16-18 Atlantic Ave, Hebden S Mark Bernal Guillermo J; 07/2020. $887,500

4521 Central Ave, Loeber Francis P Exr&C Spinieo Christopher Edward; 07/2020. $935,000

1600.02 Bay Ave, Vincent Gregory Siok Family Irr Gst; 07/2020. $977,500

26 Battersea Road, Di Pasquale Anthony Palusky Graham R; 07/2020. $990,000

336 Seabright Road, Shirk John E Liebmann Theodore J; 07/2020. $1,325,000

75 Walnut Road, Marion D Cordier Rev Griscom Gary; 07/2020. $1,525,000

807 E Eighth St, Holloway Sherri June Jpl Rentals LLC; 07/2020. $59,000

3313-15 Bay Ave, Jensen Keith J Adams Diane; 07/2020. $169,900

928 Wesley Ave, Baba-Gainer Sharon Mari Fitzgerald Ryan M; 07/2020. $176,000

Lot 3 Block 902, Manganaro Robert T Mc Gonigal Joseph P; 07/2020. $179,900

158 North Basin, Barse Francis P Trust Barse Francis P; 07/2020. $305,000

419 Simpson Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC Ukraine 13 LLC; 07/2020. $330,000

2460-62 West Ave, Calderone Anthony Kane Paul; 07/2020. $390,000

3113 Central Ave, Palermo Jason South Danielle; 07/2020. $398,500

352-54 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Shehata Mounir Fraser Ryan K; 07/2020. $458,000

Schultheis Steven A Scott Mary Elizabeth; 07/2020. Lot 20 Block 609, $465,000

Lot 27 Block 411, K & N Inv LLC Mc Elwee Daniel O; 07/2020. $500,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

37 Rogers St, Hewitt Nellie J; Hewitt Thomas J, Boggio Olga A Arnao; 6/24/2020. $49,250

569 Chestnut Ave, Waller Marie Covell Est By Exec; Waller Paul C Jr Exec; Waller Paul C Sr Est, Espinosa Maribel Munoz; Ramirez Guillermo Colin; 6/26/2020. $105,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

344 Satinwood Road, Glancy John J Jr Exec; Glancy Ralph J Est By Exec, Latner Teishan, 6/26/2020. $2,000

300 Sandalwood Road, Johnson Est Charlotte Marie, Perez Jr Marcus, 6/30/2020. $150,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

80 Hitchner Ave, Gehman Joshua; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Resicap Lp By Atty; Residential Capital Management Corp Lp Fka; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Marchand Arthur L, 6/17/2020. $82,630

140 Stave Mill Road, Pugh David Earl Exec; Pugh Earl L Est By Exec; Pugh Joan M Es; Pugh Kenneth Scott Exec, Jones Janet, 6/22/2020. $147,900

522 Shiloh Pike, Sayre Edward A Atty; Sayre Edward D Est; Sayre Shirley M By Atty, Headrick Austin, 6/24/2020. $25,000

524 Shiloh Pike, Sayre Edward A Atty; Sayre Edward D Est; Sayre Shirley M By Atty, Headrick Austin; 6/24/2020. $35,000

6 Old Stagecoach Road, Sweeney Jarrett A; Sweeney Lora, Ortez Dilmer; 6/24/2020. $157,000

MILLVILLE

339 Cedar St, Desanta Eric, Hilbmann Victoria L, 6/17/2020. $118,000

1111 High St North, Brotherhood Limited Ptr Llc, Millville 1635 Holdings Llc, 6/17/2020. $5,625,000

1928 Fairton Road, Karisko Douglas John; Karisko Susan A, Hallquist Megan C, 6/18/2020. $267,000

2217 Wellington Place, Fischer Gary; Fischer Jade; Ford Jade Fka, Maldonado Roberto A, 6/18/2020. $207,000

Southern Ocean County

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

2904 Beach Ave, 3/2020. $715,000

224 E 15th St, 3/2020. $1,850,000

25 Anderson Drive, 3/2020. $848,500

164 B Long Beach Blvd, 3/2020. $779,000

293 Tidal Drive, 3/2020. $675,000

104 E Nevada Ave, 3/2020. $1,200,000

107 W Osborn Ave, 3/2020. $850,000

353 Dusty Miller Drive, 3/2020. $1,600,000

20 Washington Ave Unit 1, 3/2020. $325,000

1 Butler Road, 3/2020. $730,000

5 Alma Road, 3/2020. $612,500

7808 Ocean Blvd, 3/2020. $390,100

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

27 Willow St, 3/2020. $68,000

48 Main Ave, 3/2020. $365,000

9 Liberty St, 3/2020. $175,000

40 Strathmere St, 3/2020. $375,000

90 Spring Lake Blvd, 3/2020. $432,000

4 Nautilus Road, 3/2020. $162,500

17 Point Road, 3/2020. $985,000

58 Dock Ave, 3/2020. $52,000

40 Bay Parkway, 3/2020. $240,000

167 Seneca Blvd, 3/2020. $338,000

27 Barbados Court, 3/2020. $208,000

65 Letts Landing Road, 3/2020. $145,000

117 Dollmore Ave, 3/2020. $999,999

181 Royal Oak Drive, 3/2020. $238,016

66 Barnegat Beach Drive, 3/2020. $229,000

1 Bradley Beach Way, 3/2020. $370,000

219 Bayshore Drive, 3/2020. $445,000

7 Central Ave, 3/2020. $74,000

10 Deal Lane, 3/2020. $380,000

SHIP BOTTOM

275 W 12th St, 3/2020. $645,000

368 W 7th St, 3/2020. $400,000

112 E 5th St, 3/2020. $675,000

202 W 26th St, 3/2020. $270,000

244 W 7th St, 3/2020. $340,000

122 E 24th St, 3/2020. $1,145,000

332 W 4th St, 3/2020. $995,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

291 Sextant Road, 3/2020. $90,000

6 Myrtle Drive, 3/2020. $395,000

52 Deerfield Drive, 3/2020. $192,000

141 Stowaway Road, 3/2020. $270,000

7 Melanie Way, 3/2020. $259,500

78 Harry Drive, 3/2020. $535,000

192 Torpedo Road, 3/2020. $265,000

141 Nautilus Drive, 3/2020. $222,000

316 Deer Lake Court, 3/2020. $251,000

42 Ashburn Ave, 3/2020. $414,990

1480 Route 539, 3/2020. $250,000

369 Nautilus, 3/2020. $80,000

23 Jarmy Lane, 3/2020. $355,500

82 Cornell Drive, 3/2020. $87,000

171 Bosum Ave, 3/2020. $238,000

49 Frank Drive, 3/2020. $360,000

101 Albert Drive, 3/2020. $540,000

924 Delta Lane, 3/2020. $150,000

21 Cindy Drive, 3/2020. $850,000

71 Pine Drive, 3/2020. $320,000

111 Spinnaker Ave, 3/2020. $134,000

7 Patrick Drive, 3/2020. $625,000

29 Timberline Lane, 3/2020. $365,000

104 Ahoy Road, 3/2020. $224,900

337 Neptune Drive, 3/2020. $182,000

79 Bradshaw Drive, 3/2020. $527,525

117 Gunwale Road, 3/2020. $230,000

90 Ashburn Drive, 3/2020. $109,500

95 Ashburn Drive, 3/2020. $109,500

340 N Main St, 3/2020. $440,000

245 Leeward Road, 3/2020. $310,000

232 Commodore Road, 3/2020. $440,000

270 Junction Drive, 3/2020. $233,800

63 Ralph Lane, 3/2020. $775,000

1168 W Mallard Drive, 3/2020. $265,000

255 Serpent Lane, 3/2020. $360,000

260 Tackle Ave, 3/2020. $170,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Load comments