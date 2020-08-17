Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold.
Cape May County
OCEAN CITY
16-18 Atlantic Ave, Hebden S Mark Bernal Guillermo J; 07/2020. $887,500
4521 Central Ave, Loeber Francis P Exr&C Spinieo Christopher Edward; 07/2020. $935,000
1600.02 Bay Ave, Vincent Gregory Siok Family Irr Gst; 07/2020. $977,500
26 Battersea Road, Di Pasquale Anthony Palusky Graham R; 07/2020. $990,000
336 Seabright Road, Shirk John E Liebmann Theodore J; 07/2020. $1,325,000
75 Walnut Road, Marion D Cordier Rev Griscom Gary; 07/2020. $1,525,000
807 E Eighth St, Holloway Sherri June Jpl Rentals LLC; 07/2020. $59,000
3313-15 Bay Ave, Jensen Keith J Adams Diane; 07/2020. $169,900
928 Wesley Ave, Baba-Gainer Sharon Mari Fitzgerald Ryan M; 07/2020. $176,000
Lot 3 Block 902, Manganaro Robert T Mc Gonigal Joseph P; 07/2020. $179,900
158 North Basin, Barse Francis P Trust Barse Francis P; 07/2020. $305,000
419 Simpson Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC Ukraine 13 LLC; 07/2020. $330,000
2460-62 West Ave, Calderone Anthony Kane Paul; 07/2020. $390,000
3113 Central Ave, Palermo Jason South Danielle; 07/2020. $398,500
352-54 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Shehata Mounir Fraser Ryan K; 07/2020. $458,000
Schultheis Steven A Scott Mary Elizabeth; 07/2020. Lot 20 Block 609, $465,000
Lot 27 Block 411, K & N Inv LLC Mc Elwee Daniel O; 07/2020. $500,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
37 Rogers St, Hewitt Nellie J; Hewitt Thomas J, Boggio Olga A Arnao; 6/24/2020. $49,250
569 Chestnut Ave, Waller Marie Covell Est By Exec; Waller Paul C Jr Exec; Waller Paul C Sr Est, Espinosa Maribel Munoz; Ramirez Guillermo Colin; 6/26/2020. $105,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
344 Satinwood Road, Glancy John J Jr Exec; Glancy Ralph J Est By Exec, Latner Teishan, 6/26/2020. $2,000
300 Sandalwood Road, Johnson Est Charlotte Marie, Perez Jr Marcus, 6/30/2020. $150,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
80 Hitchner Ave, Gehman Joshua; Lsf9 Master Participation Trust By Trust By Atty; Resicap Lp By Atty; Residential Capital Management Corp Lp Fka; Us Bank Trust Trust By Atty, Marchand Arthur L, 6/17/2020. $82,630
140 Stave Mill Road, Pugh David Earl Exec; Pugh Earl L Est By Exec; Pugh Joan M Es; Pugh Kenneth Scott Exec, Jones Janet, 6/22/2020. $147,900
522 Shiloh Pike, Sayre Edward A Atty; Sayre Edward D Est; Sayre Shirley M By Atty, Headrick Austin, 6/24/2020. $25,000
524 Shiloh Pike, Sayre Edward A Atty; Sayre Edward D Est; Sayre Shirley M By Atty, Headrick Austin; 6/24/2020. $35,000
6 Old Stagecoach Road, Sweeney Jarrett A; Sweeney Lora, Ortez Dilmer; 6/24/2020. $157,000
MILLVILLE
339 Cedar St, Desanta Eric, Hilbmann Victoria L, 6/17/2020. $118,000
1111 High St North, Brotherhood Limited Ptr Llc, Millville 1635 Holdings Llc, 6/17/2020. $5,625,000
1928 Fairton Road, Karisko Douglas John; Karisko Susan A, Hallquist Megan C, 6/18/2020. $267,000
2217 Wellington Place, Fischer Gary; Fischer Jade; Ford Jade Fka, Maldonado Roberto A, 6/18/2020. $207,000
Southern Ocean County
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
2904 Beach Ave, 3/2020. $715,000
224 E 15th St, 3/2020. $1,850,000
25 Anderson Drive, 3/2020. $848,500
164 B Long Beach Blvd, 3/2020. $779,000
293 Tidal Drive, 3/2020. $675,000
104 E Nevada Ave, 3/2020. $1,200,000
107 W Osborn Ave, 3/2020. $850,000
353 Dusty Miller Drive, 3/2020. $1,600,000
20 Washington Ave Unit 1, 3/2020. $325,000
1 Butler Road, 3/2020. $730,000
5 Alma Road, 3/2020. $612,500
7808 Ocean Blvd, 3/2020. $390,100
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
27 Willow St, 3/2020. $68,000
48 Main Ave, 3/2020. $365,000
9 Liberty St, 3/2020. $175,000
40 Strathmere St, 3/2020. $375,000
90 Spring Lake Blvd, 3/2020. $432,000
4 Nautilus Road, 3/2020. $162,500
17 Point Road, 3/2020. $985,000
58 Dock Ave, 3/2020. $52,000
40 Bay Parkway, 3/2020. $240,000
167 Seneca Blvd, 3/2020. $338,000
27 Barbados Court, 3/2020. $208,000
65 Letts Landing Road, 3/2020. $145,000
117 Dollmore Ave, 3/2020. $999,999
181 Royal Oak Drive, 3/2020. $238,016
66 Barnegat Beach Drive, 3/2020. $229,000
1 Bradley Beach Way, 3/2020. $370,000
219 Bayshore Drive, 3/2020. $445,000
7 Central Ave, 3/2020. $74,000
10 Deal Lane, 3/2020. $380,000
SHIP BOTTOM
275 W 12th St, 3/2020. $645,000
368 W 7th St, 3/2020. $400,000
112 E 5th St, 3/2020. $675,000
202 W 26th St, 3/2020. $270,000
244 W 7th St, 3/2020. $340,000
122 E 24th St, 3/2020. $1,145,000
332 W 4th St, 3/2020. $995,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
291 Sextant Road, 3/2020. $90,000
6 Myrtle Drive, 3/2020. $395,000
52 Deerfield Drive, 3/2020. $192,000
141 Stowaway Road, 3/2020. $270,000
7 Melanie Way, 3/2020. $259,500
78 Harry Drive, 3/2020. $535,000
192 Torpedo Road, 3/2020. $265,000
141 Nautilus Drive, 3/2020. $222,000
316 Deer Lake Court, 3/2020. $251,000
42 Ashburn Ave, 3/2020. $414,990
1480 Route 539, 3/2020. $250,000
369 Nautilus, 3/2020. $80,000
23 Jarmy Lane, 3/2020. $355,500
82 Cornell Drive, 3/2020. $87,000
171 Bosum Ave, 3/2020. $238,000
49 Frank Drive, 3/2020. $360,000
101 Albert Drive, 3/2020. $540,000
924 Delta Lane, 3/2020. $150,000
21 Cindy Drive, 3/2020. $850,000
71 Pine Drive, 3/2020. $320,000
111 Spinnaker Ave, 3/2020. $134,000
7 Patrick Drive, 3/2020. $625,000
29 Timberline Lane, 3/2020. $365,000
104 Ahoy Road, 3/2020. $224,900
337 Neptune Drive, 3/2020. $182,000
79 Bradshaw Drive, 3/2020. $527,525
117 Gunwale Road, 3/2020. $230,000
90 Ashburn Drive, 3/2020. $109,500
95 Ashburn Drive, 3/2020. $109,500
340 N Main St, 3/2020. $440,000
245 Leeward Road, 3/2020. $310,000
232 Commodore Road, 3/2020. $440,000
270 Junction Drive, 3/2020. $233,800
63 Ralph Lane, 3/2020. $775,000
1168 W Mallard Drive, 3/2020. $265,000
255 Serpent Lane, 3/2020. $360,000
260 Tackle Ave, 3/2020. $170,000
