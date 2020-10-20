Hart scores twice to lead unbeaten Pinelands

Pinelands Regional High School’s John Hart scored the game-winner in the second overtime as the Wildcats boys soccer team beat visiting Lacey Township 2-1 on Tuesday in a matchup of undefeated teams.

Pinelands upped its season mark to 6-0-1. Hart also scored in the second half. DJ Edinger scored a second-half goal for Lacey (5-1-1).

St. Augustine Prep 5,

Vineland 0

Aidan Davis scored two goals for the host Prep (5-0), and Mike Balestriere, Mike Magee and Christian Torpey each had one goal. Justin Ceccanecchio added an assist. Vineland fell to 1-3.

Cedar Creek 12,

St. Joseph 1

Rourke Watson scored twice for Cedar Creek (2-2). Kyle O’Connor and Tyler Smith each added a goal and two assists. Nathyn Benson, Cameron Morgan and Lorenzo Fortunado had a goal and an assist apiece. Jason DiFilippo, Lawrence Strazzeri, Oscar Perez, Devin McCarty and Chris Deleon also scored. Austin Alcantara made two saves. St. Joseph fell to 0-3.

Egg Harbor Twp. 11,

Atlantic City 0