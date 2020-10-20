Hart scores twice to lead unbeaten Pinelands

Pinelands Regional High School’s John Hart scored the game-winner in the second overtime as the Wildcats boys soccer team beat visiting Lacey Township 2-1 on Tuesday in a matchup of undefeated teams.
Pinelands upped its season mark to 6-0-1. Hart also scored in the second half. DJ Edinger scored a second-half goal for Lacey (5-1-1).
St. Augustine Prep 5,
Vineland 0
Aidan Davis scored two goals for the host Prep (5-0), and Mike Balestriere, Mike Magee and Christian Torpey each had one goal. Justin Ceccanecchio added an assist. Vineland fell to 1-3.
Cedar Creek 12,
St. Joseph 1
Rourke Watson scored twice for Cedar Creek (2-2). Kyle O’Connor and Tyler Smith each added a goal and two assists. Nathyn Benson, Cameron Morgan and Lorenzo Fortunado had a goal and an assist apiece. Jason DiFilippo, Lawrence Strazzeri, Oscar Perez, Devin McCarty and Chris Deleon also scored. Austin Alcantara made two saves. St. Joseph fell to 0-3.
Egg Harbor Twp. 11,
Atlantic City 0
Ahmad Brock had two goals and three assists for Egg Harbor Township (5-0). Dominik Warda, Gilmer Mendoza and Jayden Guy each had two goals and an assist. Joseph Martin provided two assists. Nate Bierback added two goals and Christian Paskilades had one. Nick Marin made two saves. Atlantic City fell to 0-4.
From Monday
Wildwood 7,
Gloucester 1
Owen Oakley scored twice for Wildwood (4-3). Erubey Sanchez added a goal and an assist. Justin Lopez and Josh Vallese each provided an assist.
Alexsandro Bautista, Elder Gonzales, Jason Gonzalez and Jaxon Grubel each scored once. Seamus Fynes made five saves, and Alessandro Sanzone made four. Marvin Osorio scored for Gloucester (0-5). William Horton made 21 saves, and Joel Szychoski made 18.
Girls soccer
Buena Regional 3,
Bridgeton 0
Buena (1-3) earned its first win of the season. Maria Muzzarelli led with two goals, and Maria Mazzoni scored one. Samantha Hurban and Gracie Sacco each had assists. Jessica Perella recorded the shutout with 14 saves. Kristina Marrero made 14 saves for host Bridgeton (1-2).
Middle Township 6,
Cape May Tech 0
Olivia Sgrignioli scored twice for the visiting Panthers (4-1-1), and Madyn McAnaney had a goal and an assist. Olivia Harkins, Eva Dimitrov and Ciara DiMauro each scored. Brooke Nabb had two assists, and Hannah Price and Shelby Repici each had one. Karlee Metz and Brynn Bock shared the shutout with one save apiece. Tech dropped to 0-5.
Absegami 6, ACIT 0
Jackie Fortis and Gianna Baldino each scored twice for Absegami (5-1). Kylee Alvarez and Skylar Rhodes had a goal and an assist apiece. Rebecca Silipena made one save.
ACIT fell to 1-4.
Field hockey
Lacey Township 4,
Jackson Liberty 0
Alyssa Costello led the host Lions with two goals, and Samantha Glover added a goal and an assist, Caitlyn Voskanyan scored once, and Vanesa Valiusyte had two assists. Lacey (3-3) scored two goals in each of the first two quarters. Jackson Liberty fell to 0-7.
No. 5 Southern Reg. 7,
Brick Township 0
Kate O’Boyle had two goals and an assist and Shannon Conroy scored two goals for the host Rams (7-0), who are ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Ella DiPietro added a goal and two assists, and Kelsey Bigum and Olivia Davis each scored once. Cuinn Deely had two assists, and Samantha Barbato got one. Brick Township fell to 0-4-1.
Willliamstown 7,
Cumberland Reg. 0
Alexia Poulin had two goals and an assist for Williamstown (4-1). Grace Caspar added a goal and two assists. Skyler Reynolds, Makenna Griffin, Alexia Febles and Chloe Gailliout each scored once. Mariah Juiliano made one save.
Madeline Ott made 23 saves for Cumberland (0-6).
Boys cross country
From Monday
Egg Harbor Twp. 15,
Pleasantville 50
1. Nico Valdivieso EHT 16:59; 2. Aidan Winkler EHT 17:32; 3. Ryan Taylor EHT 17:51; 4. Irvin Marable III P 18:04; 5. Ayoub Azegzaou P 20:29.
Girls cross country
From Monday
Mainland Reg. 15,
Holy Spirit 50
At Mainland
1. Lily Malone M (20:29); 2. Claudia Booth M (20:41); 3. Savannah Hodgens M (21:15); 4. Gillian Lovett M (21:46); 5. Giselle Obergfell M (22:00); 6. Sydney Luff M (22:04); 7. Mary Kate Merenich M (23:06); 8. Julia Moore M (23:38); 9. Vanessa DeJean H (24:29); 10. Emma Bamhart M (24:50); 11. Lily Sher M (25:47); 12. Oona Freeman H (25:53); 13. Olivia Lovett M (26:03).
Records— M 2-0, H 0-2.
Egg Harbor Twp. 19,
Pleasantville 40
1. Mikki Pomatto EHT 20:19; 2. Maya Harper P 20:45; 3. Michaela Schlemo EHT 21:34; 4. Olivia Marunolich EHT 22:40; 5. Kaitlyn Rice EHT 23:38; 6. Lindsay Taylor EHT 24:26; 7. Mikayla Surles P 25:02; 8. Lily Winkaley EHT 26:02; 9. Zane McNeil 29:24; 10. Faith Gracia P 30:51; 11. Najmah Laing P 31:21.
