Hammonton's Giralo to run for Atlantic County Clerk

HAMMONTON — Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo will seek his party's nomination for Atlantic County Clerk in 2021, saying he has "554 reasons to run" after Democratic Clerk Ed McGettigan's recent election mistake.

"Because of Ed McGettigan's failure as a leader, we are going to need to have a costly second election for 3rd District Freeholder," Giralo said. McGettigan's office sent 554 incorrect ballots to Hamilton Township residents, affecting the race between Democrat Thelma Witherspoon and Republican Andrew Parker for District 3 freeholder.

Witherspoon was ahead by 179 after polls closed election night, well within the number of erroneous ballots. Superior Court Judge Julio Mendez held an emergency hearing on the problem Monday, in which he said a special election would be needed unless one candidate wins by a large margin.

There are still about 800 provisional ballots yet to be counted in Hamilton Township, some of which will affect the District 3 race, as well as an unknown number of vote-by-mail ballots that will be counted Friday in the last large count of about 18,000 mail-in votes, according to election officials. So it is not yet certain a special election is needed, but so far it appears likely.