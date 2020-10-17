Haddonfield field hockey edges O.C. in OT in Elite 11 matchup

The Haddonfield High School field hockey team beat previously unbeaten Ocean City 3-2 in overtime Saturday in O.C. in a meeting of two teams in The Press Elite 11.
Haddonfield (5-1) is ranked seventh in the Elite 11 and the Red Raiders (4-1) are No. 9.
Olivia Vanesko and Nya Gilchrist each scored for O.C., and Sophia Ruh and Tara McNally both had assists. Moira Geiger made five saves for the Bulldogs, and Nora Bridgeford had four saves for Ocean City.
Girls soccer
Holy Spirit 5,
Atlantic City 0
Hailey Mastro scored twice for the visiting Spartans (4-1) and Morgan Keil, Paige Snyder and Taylor Magill each had one goal. Melinda Marigliano made three saves for the win.
Niy’rah Cooper had eight saves for Atlantic City (1-3).
Boys soccer
Middle Township 6,
Cape May Tech 1
The host Panthers (3-2-1) got single goals from Vincent Povio, Xander Hardin, Cameron Odom, Matt Sgrignioli, Oscar Sanchez and Gavin Quinn. Povio led with two assists, and Brendan Davis, Odom, Steven Berrodin and Landon Osmundsen each had one. Goalies Gavin Dolack, Devon Brock and Braiden Scarpa combined for five saves for the win. The Panthers had 32 shots on goal to Tech’s 14.
Denny Martin scored for the Hawks (0-4-1), and Colin Gery made six stops.
Pinelands Regional 4,
Jackson Liberty 0
From Wednesday: John Hart led the visiting Wildcats with two goals and an assist. Nate Szwed and Stephen Dimileo both scored a goal, and James Cahill and Adam Grelak both had assists. Pinelands (5-0-1) scored three goals in the second half. Jackson Liberty fell to 4-2.
