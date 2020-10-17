Haddonfield field hockey edges O.C. in OT in Elite 11 matchup

The Haddonfield High School field hockey team beat previously unbeaten Ocean City 3-2 in overtime Saturday in O.C. in a meeting of two teams in The Press Elite 11.

Haddonfield (5-1) is ranked seventh in the Elite 11 and the Red Raiders (4-1) are No. 9.

Olivia Vanesko and Nya Gilchrist each scored for O.C., and Sophia Ruh and Tara McNally both had assists. Moira Geiger made five saves for the Bulldogs, and Nora Bridgeford had four saves for Ocean City.

Girls soccer

Holy Spirit 5,

Atlantic City 0

Hailey Mastro scored twice for the visiting Spartans (4-1) and Morgan Keil, Paige Snyder and Taylor Magill each had one goal. Melinda Marigliano made three saves for the win.

Niy’rah Cooper had eight saves for Atlantic City (1-3).

Boys soccer

Middle Township 6,

Cape May Tech 1