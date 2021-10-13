For buyers in pursuit of perfection, this custom Margate home is about as good as it gets in design, construction and materials

If you’re the kind of home buyer for whom only the very best will do, then the four-bedroom, three-and-half bath custom-built stone and stucco masterpiece now for sale at 11 S. Kenyon Ave. in Margate may very well be for you.
And with an asking price of $1,949,000, given the quality of both the workmanship and the materials that have gone into it, right down to such details as the mahogany kitchen and bathroom drawers, the Edgar Berebi decorative doorknobs, and the meticulously crafted crown and base moldings in every room, it could also be one of the best buys on Absecon Island.
That’s because, according to co-owner Deborah Stone, no expense was spared in either the construction or ornamentation of this resplendent residence, which she had designed and constructed as kind of a cross between the grand old homes that once graced the island’s downbeach communities and the European-style mansions of North Jersey’s upscale suburbs. The charm of that confluence is immediately apparent in the regal yet relaxed character of the living area’s spacious, flowing floor plan and the elegant, gently glowing effect created by the multitude of windows (including a specially sculpted porthole window overlooking the dining area), polished hardwood flooring, strategically recessed lighting throughout, surround sound throughout, exquisite crystal chandelier and built-in gas-log fireplace.
Completed just seven years ago by David Sterling of Regina Builders from a plan drafted by architect John Obelenus on the foundation of an older home that allowed it to occupy a much larger footprint than would be permitted in new construction, with 2,400 square feet of floor space, the result is about as close to perfection as one might find in a luxury seashore setting, Stone says, with custom features usually found only in the highest-priced properties and estates. She cites the use of limestone for the kitchen countertop to the genuine marble floors and countertops in all the bathrooms as an example, with the expansive master suite bathroom featuring a cream marble floor done in an “Old-World-style diamond design” along with a bidet, double vanity and Jacuzzi tub overlooked by an elegant double-height arched window with a cathedral ceiling and an enclosed steam shower.
The bathrooms and kitchen, incidentally, are the work of Peter Salerno of Wyckoff, who operates one of the top kitchen/bath design firms in North America, having won over 35 National Awards, whose expansive open-floor-plan gourmet kitchen, complete with 10-foot-high ceilings, was especially designed to accommodate her passion for home cooking (and could serve the same purpose for anyone with a love for all things culinary). It includes high-end SubZero refrigerator, aWolf range and Miele dishwasher and a huge limestone center island with curved, three-inch thick beveled edges, which has enough room to comfortably seat four, in addition to a rather unusual laundry room/coffee area combo and half bath adjoining it.
Rounding out the downstairs is a private en suite that’s especially suitable for older guests for whom climbing stairs might be a problem, with a full marble bath and an inviting front porch complete with a retractable awning, while the upper level includes an oversized master suite and bathroom both graced by cathedral ceilings, with another gas-log fireplace, a walk-in closet and French doors opening onto a deck with an ocean view, as well as two additional luxuriant bedrooms and a white marble bathroom.
The meticulous attention given to detail that characterizes this house is also reflected in such exterior features as a scrupulously landscaped front garden and a gated, cozy, paved side yard patio area, an ideal venue for casual entertaining that’s complete with a firepit, a stone min-cabana complete with a TV, which can be used both for storage of recreational items or as an outdoor mini-kitchen (being set up for the addition of sink and refrigerator), and an extension of the home’s surround sound system. There is also room enough in the driveway for two vehicles, with additional on-street parking available for guests.
In addition, most of the current furnishings and décor (with the exception of a few family heirlooms) are open for negotiation, Stone says, now that she and her husband Maurice, a real-estate lawyer, are planning on relocating to South Florida.
The home’s convenient location, in the heart of Margate between Atlantic and Ventnor Avenues, just a block and a half from the beach and one block from the fashionable Parkway Section, is also within easy walking distance of Casel’s Marketplace as well as a Starbucks, Dino’s Subs and Pizza, CVS and Wawa.
Oh, and one other thing the current owners would like prospective buyers to know: not only is this a great home to spend either the summer or the entire year (as well as holidays), but it can also be a “terrific income generator” when rented out for a month or part of the season.
To arrange for a tour of this premium property, you can contact either listing agent Paula Hartman at (609) 487-7234 or Dana Hartman at (609) 287-6201 or at their office at BHHS Fox & Roach Realtors, (609) 487-7234. Or you can email them at hartmanhometeam@aol.com