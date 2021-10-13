For buyers in pursuit of perfection, this custom Margate home is about as good as it gets in design, construction and materials

If you’re the kind of home buyer for whom only the very best will do, then the four-bedroom, three-and-half bath custom-built stone and stucco masterpiece now for sale at 11 S. Kenyon Ave. in Margate may very well be for you.

And with an asking price of $1,949,000, given the quality of both the workmanship and the materials that have gone into it, right down to such details as the mahogany kitchen and bathroom drawers, the Edgar Berebi decorative doorknobs, and the meticulously crafted crown and base moldings in every room, it could also be one of the best buys on Absecon Island.

That’s because, according to co-owner Deborah Stone, no expense was spared in either the construction or ornamentation of this resplendent residence, which she had designed and constructed as kind of a cross between the grand old homes that once graced the island’s downbeach communities and the European-style mansions of North Jersey’s upscale suburbs. The charm of that confluence is immediately apparent in the regal yet relaxed character of the living area’s spacious, flowing floor plan and the elegant, gently glowing effect created by the multitude of windows (including a specially sculpted porthole window overlooking the dining area), polished hardwood flooring, strategically recessed lighting throughout, surround sound throughout, exquisite crystal chandelier and built-in gas-log fireplace.