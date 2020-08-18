Democrats surpassed unaffiliated voters this year as the largest voting bloc in New Jersey, according to an analysis released Tuesday by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University.
The trend in South Jersey has been less dramatic, with Cape May County still a Republican stronghold and independents still the largest bloc in the 2nd congressional district.
"When you see this trend happening up and down the state, Cape May County would be the one place you wouldn't expect this to happen," said Hughes Center Executive Director John Froonjian, of the generally more conservative southernmost county.
He credited two main factors for the Democratic surge in both registration and turnout: a highly motivated Democratic base, and the emphasis and ease of voting by mail.
Cape May County now has 30,203 registered voters in the GOP, 18,240 as Democrats, and 23,638 unaffiliated. Still, the number of unaffiliated voters is down from 25,641 in 2018.
Democrats and Republicans each gained about 2,000 voters in the county since 2018, some coming from unaffiliated and some from new registrations, Froonjian said.
In the 2nd Congressional District covering much of South Jersey, where Democrat Amy Kennedy is challenging Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, after his party switch last year, independents still make up the largest bloc at 37% of the electorate. But their numbers declined by 11,000 in the past year, Froonjian said, mostly benefiting Democrats.
"In the 2nd district as a whole ... Democrats are clearly doing better than Republicans, compared to Cape May County," Froonjian said.
There are about 15,000 new Democrats and 11,000 new Republicans district-wide in the last year, he said.
"Between new registrations (16,000) and independents joining parties (11,000), both are gaining but Democrats are gaining more," Froonjian said of parties in the district. "And consider that the 2nd district has always been considered a Republican leaning district."
A surge in Democratic Party registration also drove record-breaking vote totals in the July 7 primary elections and resulted in more Democratic than Republican votes being cast in every congressional district primary in the state, Froonjian said.
In the 3rd Congressional District, covering most of Burlington County and the southern part of Ocean County, Democratic incumbent Andy Kim ran unopposed. But Kim received 79,000 votes -- 20,000 more than the total cast in the hotly contested Republican primary between Kate Gibbs and winner David Richter, according to the analysis.
Richter had first announced he would run in the 2nd district, but was pressured to withdraw from that race after Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, switched to the Republican Party after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald J. Trump.
Even in the Republican stronghold of the 4th District, where the Congressional seat has long been held by Republican Rep. Chris Smith, more Democrats came out for the primary, Froonjian said.
Total Democratic votes for president were higher than in 2016, Froonjian said, when Bernie Sanders still competed for convention delegates against Hillary Clinton.
GOP President Donald Trump, running unopposed as president, received 404,000 votes this year, less than in 2016 when he received 448,000, Froonjian said.
“Primary participation overall was high, but we saw consistent increases in Democratic numbers over 2018, even when incumbents were unopposed. And 2018 was considered a Democratic year,” Froonjian said. “Voting in the recent congressional races was also higher than in 2016, another presidential primary year.”
In the 1st District, covering most of Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester counties, incumbent Democrat Donald Norcross ran unopposed, Froonjian said. He still got about 94,000 votes -- more than double the total Democratic votes cast in 2018, when Norcross had two primary opponents.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.