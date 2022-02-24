Owner/builder’s discerning taste and two decades of experience make forthcoming Margate home a model of sophistication and luxury

With more than 20 years in the real estate industry, Scott Paymer of P5 Property Group has spent much of his career developing luxury custom homes, commercial and multifamily properties in Philadelphia and throughout the region.

Paymer’s latest residential project is located at 223 N. Nassau Ave. in Margate and is planned for a five-bedroom, 3½-bath, three-level, custom-built home in the prestigious Parkway North section of town.

From superior floorplans and finishes to high ceilings and expansive windows, Paymer’s homes are designed to offer the homeowner a luxurious experience. This new home will encompass nearly 3,000 square feet of usable interior space, including a foyer and large bonus area on the ground level that lead out to a covered patio and a large backyard. The ground level will also have a one-car garage and parking for two additional cars in the driveway.

Guests enter through the ground-level foyer to access the home’s main living area, which includes the great room, dining room, a kitchen with floor-to-ceiling pantries, custom cabinetry, a floor-to-ceiling wine cellar, wet bar, powder room and the first of two decks that span the width of the home. The home’s first-floor plan also features an indoor-outdoor fireplace.

“(The fireplace) will be on the wall facing the deck and encased with large-format, floor-to-ceiling tile that’s going to be stunning,” he says. “On a cool night, you’ll be able get cozy by the fireplace on the deck.”

The primary en suite will feature a deck that spans the width of the home. It will also offer a small wet bar/beverage center and a luxury bath that is second to none. There will be two other bedrooms, a bathroom and a laundry room on the home’s second-floor plan, and the top level will have an additional two bedrooms and the third full bath. There is also room in the home’s backyard for a pool.

For more information on this prestigious home, call listing agent Jaime Kravitz of DiLorenzo Realty Group at 609-226-6464 or email her at jaime@dilorenzorealtygroup.com.