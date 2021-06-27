 Skip to main content
Owen Ritti
Ocean City 4x800

Ocean City’s 4x800, consisting of Tyler Greene, Owen Ritti, Brendan Schlatter and Drew Tarr, won a state Group III championship Friday in Pennsauken. They won the race by almost 6 seconds in 8 minutes, 37 seconds.

Ocean City Jr.

800 run

Riti finished second in the South Jersey Group III championship and sixth in the state Group III championship.

