The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will meet in Game 1 of the National League Division Series Tuesday.

First pitch is 1:07 p.m. in Atlanta.

This best-of-five series brings back memories of 1993.

Back then the Braves (104-58) and Phillies (97-65) met in the NL Championship Series. The Braves were favored, but the Phillies won the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The 2022 Braves, who won the NL East with a 101-61 record, are again favored over the Phillies, who made the postseason as a wild-card team with an 87-75 record.

What are the chances of another Phillies upset? Philadelphia has some momentum after going on the road and sweeping the best-of-three Wild Card Series this past weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“I think the Phillies are hitting on all cylinders,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Monday in Atlanta. “They've got everybody back. Their starting pitching is really good. Their circle of trust in that bullpen, they’ve worked through some issues there. I think that's a really good bullpen. And they're playing really, really well now.”

What follows is a preview of the series: