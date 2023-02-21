Marki Barnes scored a game-high 29 points but 12th-seeded Pleasantville lost in overtime to fifth-seeded Overbrook in this South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.
Devon Johnson scored 20 for Overbrook.
Pleasantville 11 10 24 19 6 - 70
Overbrook 16 13 25 10 8 - 72
PV-Rolle 2, Caminero 8, Boyd 6, Barnes 29, Reeder 13, Values 12
OB - Mills 15, Dixon 19, Johnson 20, Galda 3
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today