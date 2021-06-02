Over a year into the pandemic, South Jersey’s shore opens this summer

With over half of New Jersey’s population receiving one or both COVID-19 vaccinations, the ability to enjoy a more normal summer on the shore is closer than ever. People can look forward to traveling once again, and a trip to one of South Jersey’s beaches is a must for this season. Here's how each shore town is navigating the pandemic this summer, and what to expect before your next vacation. All visitors must practice social distancing.
ATLANTIC CITY
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach tags: Not required
Beaches open: As of July 1, all beaches from Caspian Avenue to Jackson Avenue are open.
What to do: Swimming is only permitted when a lifeguard is present. Surfing is permitted at Crystal Beach at New Hampshire Avenue, the Delaware Avenue Beach, and the Downtown Beach at Raleigh Avenue. Kayaking and windsurfing is permitted at the Jackson Avenue beach only. Volleyball is allowed in designated areas. Fishing is permitted from the jetties.
More information: atlanticcitynj.com
AVALON
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beach tags: $30 seasonal, $13 weekly, $6 daily. Free for veterans, active military, and children age 11 and younger.
What to do: Rafts are permitted on all bathing beaches. Surfing is permitted at 30th street, either side of the 12th street lifeguard stands or at 63rd street. Kayaks and body boards are prohibited during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information: visitavalonnj.com
BRIGANTINE
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $15 weekly, $10 daily. Free for seniors 65 or older with proof of age. Also free for active military (four free per family) and veterans (free only for that veteran).
What to do: Swimming is permitted while lifeguards are on duty at the following beaches: 10th Street North, 7th Street South, 22nd Street South, 38th Street South, 5th Street North, 14th Street South, 26th Street South, 43rd Street South, 2nd Street North, 15th Street South, 28th Street South, Bramble Drive, 2nd Street South, 16th Street South, 32nd Street South, Surfside Road, 4th Street South, 20th Street South, 34th Street South, and Sandy Lane. Surfing is permitted at 12th Street North, 10th Street South, north of the South End Jetty, and south of the Sandy Lane bathing area. Fishing is allowed north of 14th Street North, 45th to 47th streets, north of Seaside Road on 49th Street, south of the jetty or on the Brigantine Bridge. Kayaking is permitted adjacent to all Lifeguard protected beaches, 26th Street South – City Dock area, Absecon Inlet beaches, and the area between Sandy Lane and Seaside Road lifeguard station.
More information: bb-nj.org
CAPE MAY
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: $30 seasonal, $20 weekly (Saturday to Saturday), $15 for three days, $6 daily. Free for active military and family members, veterans, and kids ages 11 and younger.
What to do: Swimming is permitted. Skimboarding is allowed with lifeguards’ permission. Volleyball is also permitted, a beach tag and ball is required to play. Nets are located at Steger Beach (Beach Avenue and Jackson Street) and at Second Avenue Beach. Dogs are not allowed on the beaches during summer months, but are allowed along the Delaware Bay in Lower Township after 4 p.m. Food is permitted, but not alcohol. Fishing is allowed just east of the Brooklyn Avenue storm pipe and is prohibited at all other beaches during lifeguard hours. Kayaking is allowed past the bathing zone.
More information: capemay.com
LONGPORT
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach tags: $30 seasonal, $10 senior seasonal, free for active military, veterans and children ages 11 and younger.
What to do: Swimming is permitted when lifeguards are present. Surfing is permitted at 12th, 22nd, 28th, and 32nd avenues. Kayaks can be dropped in between 14th and 15th avenues, between 22nd and 23rd avenues, between 27th and 29th avenues, and between 32nd and 33rd avenue’s drainage pipe.
More information: longportnj.gov
MARGATE
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach tags: $20 seasonal for all general public and senior citizens. Free ages 11 and younger, active military members and veterans.
What to do: Swimming is permitted in the presence of a lifeguard. Kayaking and surfing are allowed only at specific beaches. Contact Beach Patrol Headquarters for those locations.
More information: margate-nj.com
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: Not required
What to do: Swimming is permitted in areas designated by lifeguards. Surfing permitted between 11th and 13 avenues. Volleyball nets are provided at 19th, 13th, 8th and Ocean avenues.
More information: northwildwood.com
OCEAN CITY
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Beaches at Brighton Place, 8th Street, 9th Street, 12th Street and 34th Street will be guarded for extended hours until 7 p.m daily.
Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $10 weekly, $5 daily, free for children ages 11 and younger. Free for veterans. Also free for active military members, spouses and immediate children up to age 23.
What to do: Swimming. Surfing is permitted at Waverly Boulevard, Seventh Street and 16th Street. Beach canopies and tents are prohibited from 1st to 10th streets and are limited in size at other beaches to 8 feet by 6 feet. Unsafe ball playing, fires, alcohol and smoking is prohibited.
More information: ocnj.us
SEA ISLE CITY
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends.
Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $10 weekly (Saturday to Saturday), $5 daily, free on Wednesdays. Free for children ages 11 and younger and veterans, as well as active military members and their families.
What to do: Swimming is permitted at 24th, 28th, 32nd, 34th, 38th, 40th, 43rd, 45th, 49th, 51st, 54th, 56th, 59th, 61st, 64th, 68th, 71st, 75th, 77th, 81st, 84th, 86th, 89th and 92nd streets. Surfing is allowed at 26th, 37th, 42nd, 48th, 53rd, 63rd, 74th and 82nd streets. Rafting is permitted at 24th, 28th, 34th, 40th, 45th, 51st, 56th, 59th, 64th, 68th, 75th, 81st, 86th and 92nd streets. Volleyball nets and poles are available at 25th, 35th, 53rd, 57th, 67th, and 72nd streets. Kayaking is permitted on 30th, 35th, 58th and 79th streets. Fires, glass bottles, alcohol and picnics are prohibited on all Sea Isle City beaches.
More information: new.sea-isle-city. nj.us
STONE HARBOR
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Beach tags: $30 seasonal, $13 weekly, $6 daily. Free to children ages 11 and younger. Also free to veterans and active military and their families (available for pur- chase/pickup at the Stone Harbor Beach Tag Office at 95th Street and the Beach).
What to do: Swimming, except on 81st, 86th, 110th, 112th, and 122nd street beaches. Rafts and surfboards are permitted at designated beaches only. Licensed sailboats are allowed in designated areas. Surfing is allowed 81st and 110th streets. Kayaking and catamaran rides are allowed from 122nd through 126th streets. No alcohol, picnics, fires, or glass bottles.
More information: stoneharbornj.org
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Lifeguards: Beesley’s Point, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Strathmere, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Protected beaches in Strathmere are at Williams Avenue, Whittier Road, Tecumseh Avenue, Sherman Avenue, Prescott Road and 1495 Commonwealth Ave. Beesley’s Point protected beaches are to be determined.
Beach tags: Not required
What to do: Surfing is permitted south of Tecumseh Avenue and north of Sherman Avenue. Fishing is allowed south of Prescott and north of Seacliff. Lifeguards may allow surfing and fishing on other protected beaches pending the conditions of the given day. Boogie boards and rafts are permitted. Beach parties, fires, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages and changing of clothes are not permitted.
More information: uppertownship.com
WILDWOOD
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: Not required
What to do: Swimming. Ask lifeguards on duty if ball throwing, surfing, kayaking, canoeing or use of an inflatable is allowed. Surfing permitted at Taylor Avenue. No glass containers, barbecues or alcohol.
More information: wildwoodnj.com
WILDWOOD CREST
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Beach tags: Not required
What to do: Swimming. Surfing permitted at Rambler Road and Aster Road. Floating devices are allowed in some posted areas. No ball playing, frisbees or kite flying except in designated areas.
More information: wildwoodcrest.org
VENTNOR
Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach tags: $20 seasonal, no daily or weekly tags available. $3.50 seasonal for senior citizens. Free for veterans.
What to do: Swimming. Surfing is allowed next to the fishing pier, located at Cornwall Avenue and the Boardwalk. Kayaking permitted at Princeton Avenue and the beach. Beach Volleyball is open near the fishing pier on Cambridge Avenue. Alcohol is prohibited.
More information: ventnorcity.org