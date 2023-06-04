VENTNOR — Yellow shirts flooded the Ventnor and Atlantic City boardwalks and the rest of Absecon Island on Sunday morning for a pleasant bike ride.

A sunny, breezy day greeted over 200 participants in the annual Le Tour de Downbeach, a 14-mile bike ride that went through all four cities on the island.

Riders began at Newport Avenue behind the Atlantic County Library with a staggered start, sending riders off about 20 at a time. Event organizers Mike Wiesen and Diane Burbank helped get the cyclists underway.

Riders made their way up the Boardwalk into Atlantic City, turning at Kennedy Plaza across from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. They traveled back down the Boardwalk and into Margate and Longport, where it ended at Tomatoe's restaurant in Margate for a barbecue.

This year, a donation from the proceeds will be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in memory of one of the event's original organizers, Ann Marie Wiesen. Wiesen, who died in November, is the late wife to Mike, who owns AAAA Bike Shop in Ventnor.

Burbank started the race in 2008, with Mike Wiesen and his bike shop helping. Ann Marie joined in organizing the race in 2009.