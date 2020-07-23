Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius tags out Andrew McCutchen at second base as McCutchen tries to stretch a single during an intrasquad game Wednesday in Philadelphia.

Jay Bruce, Kyle Garlick, Bryce Harper, Adam Haseley, Andrew McCutchen and Roman Quinn

