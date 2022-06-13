OUTFIELD
TUCKERTON — The borough will need to rely on other fire departments for emergency calls after it ordered Tuckerton Fire Company No. 1 to cease…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a woman and a 17-year-old girl Wednesday after they allegedly left three young children in a locked car …
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new redevelopment plan is aiming to improve traffic circulation and put the Cardiff section of the township on a path …
A union representing housekeeping workers at Atlantic City’s casinos says four of the resorts are not complying with a COVID-related requirement that hotel rooms be cleaned daily. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said Wednesday that state officials need to enforce an order issued in 2020 by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy requiring hotel rooms to be cleaned and sanitized daily. It says Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana and the Golden Nugget don't clean each occupied hotel room each day as required by the order. The Golden Nugget says staff shortages sometimes prevent daily room cleaning, but adds any guest who requests it will get it.
ATLANTIC CITY — Citing the effects of high inflation and a difficult labor market, Los Amigos, a renowned restaurant in the city, is closing “…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township Board of Education on Thursday approved placing armed guards at the entrances to each of the four district schools.
At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call of a swimmer in distress at Youngs Avenue and the beach. Responding officers and the Wildwo…
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 70-plus-year-old man from Wilmington, Delaware, who was participating at the Escape the Cape Triathlon on Sunday morning di…
OCEAN CITY — Recently retired Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright and wife Patty will be the grand marshals for the 2022 Ni…
